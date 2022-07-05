ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 05 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.610
|15.00%
|VRT – VIRTUS HEALTH LIMITED
|7.840
|-9.99%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.170
|13.33%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.460
|-5.81%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.260
|13.04%
|BWX – BWX LIMITED
|0.670
|-5.63%
|360 – LIFE360, INC
|3.240
|11.34%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.390
|-4.88%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.610
|11.03%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|3.390
|-4.24%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.940
|10.59%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|3.640
|-3.96%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.470
|9.70%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.010
|-2.90%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.900
|8.43%
|ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED
|2.370
|-2.87%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.510
|6.25%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|18.580
|-2.77%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|0.870
|6.10%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|3.630
|-2.68%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.290
|5.74%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.970
|-2.62%
|CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|13.550
|-2.59%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.600
|5.26%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|6.000
|-2.44%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|40.700
|5.17%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|3.610
|-2.43%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|1.870
|5.06%
|ALQ – ALS LIMITED
|10.460
|-2.33%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.300
|4.84%
|HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT
|1.300
|-2.26%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|12.270
|4.78%
|SCG – SCENTRE GROUP
|2.620
|-2.24%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.870
|-2.05%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|15.150
|4.48%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|10.810
|-1.91%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.170
|4.44%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.160
|-1.82%
