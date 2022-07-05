ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 05 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.610 15.00% VRT – VIRTUS HEALTH LIMITED 7.840 -9.99% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.170 13.33% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.460 -5.81% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.260 13.04% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.670 -5.63% 360 – LIFE360, INC 3.240 11.34% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.390 -4.88% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 11.03% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.390 -4.24% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.940 10.59% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.640 -3.96% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.470 9.70% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.010 -2.90% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.900 8.43% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.370 -2.87% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.510 6.25% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 18.580 -2.77% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.870 6.10% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.630 -2.68% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.290 5.74% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.970 -2.62% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 5.26% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 13.550 -2.59% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.600 5.26% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 6.000 -2.44% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 40.700 5.17% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.610 -2.43% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.870 5.06% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 10.460 -2.33% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 4.84% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.300 -2.26% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 12.270 4.78% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 2.620 -2.24% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.230 4.55% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.870 -2.05% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 15.150 4.48% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 10.810 -1.91% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.170 4.44% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.160 -1.82%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms