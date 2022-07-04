ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 04 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.740
|15.63%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|11.710
|-9.92%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.410
|10.81%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.700
|-6.25%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|3.230
|10.62%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|VRT – VIRTUS HEALTH LIMITED
|8.710
|10.25%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.500
|-5.66%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.220
|10.00%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|1.820
|-3.70%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|3.600
|7.78%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|28.310
|-3.25%
|ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED
|2.440
|7.49%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.510
|-3.22%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.780
|7.11%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.190
|-2.74%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.810
|6.22%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.740
|-2.63%
|SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
|1.070
|5.94%
|PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
|4.370
|-2.46%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.250
|5.93%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|9.310
|-2.41%
|AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|3.710
|-1.85%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.720
|5.88%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.580
|-1.69%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.380
|5.78%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|12.450
|-1.58%
|RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED
|0.950
|5.56%
|PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.630
|-1.56%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.160
|5.32%
|IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
|3.280
|-1.50%
|SQ2 – BLOCK, INC
|92.520
|5.12%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.400
|-1.41%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|19.050
|5.07%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|11.900
|-1.33%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|4.260
|4.93%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|10.120
|-1.27%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|33.620
|4.90%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.270
|-1.21%
