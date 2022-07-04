ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-07-22

Daily Market Reports | Jul 04 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.740 15.63% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.710 -9.92% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.410 10.81% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.700 -6.25% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.230 10.62% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% VRT – VIRTUS HEALTH LIMITED 8.710 10.25% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.500 -5.66% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.220 10.00% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.820 -3.70% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.600 7.78% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 28.310 -3.25% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.440 7.49% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.510 -3.22% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.780 7.11% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.190 -2.74% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.810 6.22% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.740 -2.63% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.070 5.94% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.370 -2.46% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.250 5.93% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 9.310 -2.41% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.180 5.88% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.710 -1.85% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.720 5.88% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.580 -1.69% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.380 5.78% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.450 -1.58% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.950 5.56% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.630 -1.56% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.160 5.32% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.280 -1.50% SQ2 – BLOCK, INC 92.520 5.12% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.400 -1.41% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 19.050 5.07% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 11.900 -1.33% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.260 4.93% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 10.120 -1.27% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 33.620 4.90% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.270 -1.21%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms