ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-07-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.250 25.00% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.310 -5.70% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.680 11.48% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.700 -5.41% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.200 11.11% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.480 9.09% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.660 -4.60% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.370 8.82% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.210 8.33% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.400 7.69% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.880 7.46% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.760 -3.80% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.800 6.67% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.020 -3.77% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.160 6.67% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 46.490 -3.69% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.680 6.25% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.310 -3.68% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.910 5.52% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.690 -3.61% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.840 5.00% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.560 -3.45% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.430 4.88% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 4.680 -3.31% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.910 4.60% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.920 -3.27% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 2.040 4.08% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.350 -3.18% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.650 4.03% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.640 -3.03% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.260 4.00% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.610 -3.01% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.070 3.88% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.290 -2.94% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.270 3.85% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 40.050 -2.91%

