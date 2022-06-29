ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-06-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.120 4.67% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.650 -16.67%
VRT – VIRTUS HEALTH LIMITED 8.300 4.01% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.190 -13.64%
SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.660 3.91% CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED 18.250 -12.09%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.800 3.32% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.740 -11.79%
AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.900 3.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.160 -11.11%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.650 2.82% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.050 -8.70%
TGR – TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 4.710 2.17% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 -8.15%
VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.940 2.08% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.000 -7.41%
ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 35.140 1.86% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 4.300 -7.33%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.000 1.83% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.400 -6.98%
MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.250 1.67% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.430 -6.95%
SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.610 1.67% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.360 -6.85%
DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.630 1.61% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.670 -6.85%
IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 4.430 1.61% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 42.490 -6.84%
GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.020 1.51% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.410 -6.83%
OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.430 1.48% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.410 -6.82%
ASX – ASX LIMITED 83.000 1.19% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 10.700 -6.71%
DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.180 1.17% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.110 -6.69%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.790 1.13% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 3.970 -6.59%
NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 28.070 1.01% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 28.830 -6.34%

