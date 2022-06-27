The Monday Report – 27 June 2022

Daily Market Reports | Jun 27 2022

By Greg Peel

Tech Check

The ASX200 slept its way through the first 45 minutes on Friday before suddenly waking up and deciding it was time to take a punt on the most heavily beaten-down stocks. After another consolidation session on Wall Street, ending to the upside, local investors decided the rally could really be on this time.

The index managed to close up 50 points without any help from the biggest sectors. Global recession fears continue to haunt resources, with energy (-1.5%) and materials (-0.1%) the only losers on the day, while mortgage stress fears ensured the banks only contributed +0.1%.

The standout rally was in the most beaten-down sector of all – technology. It rose 6.0%, led by the near-death BNPL plays. Zip Co ((ZIP)) topped the index with a 21.6% gain, while Block ((SQ2)) chimed in with 10.9% but failed to make the top five winners.

Real estate was the next best performer on 2.5%, while consumer discretionary jumped 2.2%. While the two are linked via retail REITs, the wider REIT sector has been thumped on soaring bond yields that have since retreated somewhat.

We then drop down to healthcare on 1.6%, aided by a 1.4% gain for CSL ((CSL)) but also strong gains for risky biotech/device stocks such as Imugene ((IMU)) , which leapt 17.9%.

Battery stock Novonix ((NVX)) jumped 13.5%, and Nearmap ((NEA)) found its way to a 12.0% gain, while the rubber ball that is Paladin Energy ((PDN)) bounced 11.2%.

For the likes of the BNPLs, Nearmap, Paladin and other stocks that had solid sessions, short-covering was clearly involved.

This would also be true among the retailers, with Kogan ((KGN)) up 11.4% and Temple & Webster ((TPW)) up 11.1%. The second most shorted stock on the ASX, Betmakers Technology ((BET)), jumped 20.0%.

No joy for the most shorted stock. Flight Centre ((FLT)) fell -1.1%.

To get on to the top twenty ASX300 winners’ table on Friday, you needed at least a double-digit gain.

The worst performer, Cooper Energy (COE)), fell -4.0%.

Short-covering rallies typically don’t last long, but Friday’s 6% gain for the tech sector followed only a 1.6% increase for the Nasdaq on Thursday night.

On Friday night the Nasdaq jumped 3.3%, and our futures were up 103 points on Saturday morning.

This despite metals prices all being trashed again on Friday night.