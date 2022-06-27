ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 27 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

This daily feature is not investment advice.



Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.240 41.18% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.640 -21.89% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.500 14.50% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 7.020 -12.14% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.800 12.45% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.660 -8.33% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.090 11.22% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.020 10.87% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 21.740 -5.64% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.420 10.53% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.240 9.27% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.960 -4.95% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.110 9.11% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.670 -4.29% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.280 8.91% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.150 -4.17% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.210 8.04% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 7.69% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.220 -3.94% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.900 7.48% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.480 -3.90% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.870 7.41% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 18.460 -3.80% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 3.810 7.32% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.120 -3.74% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 10.810 7.14% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.520 -3.70% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 18.390 6.61% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.910 6.11% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.430 -3.38% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.870 6.10% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 -2.90% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.160 6.04% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.960 -2.04% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.950 6.00% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.130 -2.00%

