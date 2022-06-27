ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 27 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.240
|41.18%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|2.640
|-21.89%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.500
|14.50%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.020
|-12.14%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.800
|12.45%
|SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.660
|-8.33%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.090
|11.22%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.280
|-6.67%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.020
|10.87%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|21.740
|-5.64%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.420
|10.53%
|CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
|0.190
|-5.00%
|PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED
|2.240
|9.27%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.960
|-4.95%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|6.110
|9.11%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.670
|-4.29%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.280
|8.91%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.150
|-4.17%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.210
|8.04%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.230
|-4.17%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.140
|7.69%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.220
|-3.94%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.900
|7.48%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.480
|-3.90%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.870
|7.41%
|OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED
|18.460
|-3.80%
|ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
|3.810
|7.32%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|4.120
|-3.74%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|10.810
|7.14%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.520
|-3.70%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|18.390
|6.61%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.270
|-3.57%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|1.910
|6.11%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|3.430
|-3.38%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.870
|6.10%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.340
|-2.90%
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|3.160
|6.04%
|GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP
|0.960
|-2.04%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|7.950
|6.00%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.130
|-2.00%
