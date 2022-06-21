ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 21 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.780
|9.02%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.970
|-28.68%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.610
|8.93%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.000
|-7.41%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.140
|7.69%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.530
|-7.27%
|RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED
|0.850
|7.59%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.320
|-5.88%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|4.200
|6.87%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.740
|-5.13%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.310
|-4.38%
|AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|FFX – FIREFINCH LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|18.930
|6.17%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|5.070
|-4.34%
|ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED
|2.260
|6.10%
|APA – APA GROUP
|10.710
|-4.03%
|BWX – BWX LIMITED
|1.230
|6.03%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|7.100
|-3.53%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.060
|6.00%
|GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.680
|-3.52%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.860
|5.92%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.270
|-3.05%
|OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED
|20.980
|5.91%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.270
|-3.05%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|11.840
|5.43%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.040
|-2.86%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.390
|5.41%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.680
|-2.86%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|4.780
|5.29%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|1.130
|-2.59%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|22.970
|5.08%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|1.960
|-2.49%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|9.540
|4.95%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|5.640
|-2.42%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|4.440
|4.72%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|19.660
|-2.29%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.580
|4.64%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|0.860
|-2.27%
