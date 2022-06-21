ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 21 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.780 9.02% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.970 -28.68% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.610 8.93% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.000 -7.41% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 7.69% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.530 -7.27% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.850 7.59% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.320 -5.88% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.200 6.87% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.740 -5.13% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.160 6.67% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.310 -4.38% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.170 6.25% FFX – FIREFINCH LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 18.930 6.17% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.070 -4.34% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.260 6.10% APA – APA GROUP 10.710 -4.03% BWX – BWX LIMITED 1.230 6.03% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.100 -3.53% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.060 6.00% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.680 -3.52% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.860 5.92% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.270 -3.05% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 20.980 5.91% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.270 -3.05% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 11.840 5.43% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.040 -2.86% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.390 5.41% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.680 -2.86% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 4.780 5.29% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.130 -2.59% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 22.970 5.08% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 1.960 -2.49% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 9.540 4.95% APX – APPEN LIMITED 5.640 -2.42% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.440 4.72% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 19.660 -2.29% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.580 4.64% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.860 -2.27%

