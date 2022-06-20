The Monday Report – 19 June 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:01 AM

By Greg Peel

Recession?

While the Australian economy is better placed not to fall into recession, it will not necessarily be immune if the US and therefore global economy does so. Thursday night on Wall Street wreaked of recession fear as commentators look to potentially two more consecutive 75 points hikes from the Fed.

Action on the ASX on Friday had recession written all over it from the bell, as the ASX200 plunged -180 points in the first 40 minutes. Some steady buying thereafter trimmed the losses.

Demand cooling was evident in materials (-2.8%), energy (-1.6%) and discretionary (-1.4%). The biggest hit came from the banks (-2.2%), with majors now reaching of approaching 52-week lows. Cleary the market considers higher margins from higher rates cannot offset lower loan demand and mortgage distress. The Aussie ten-year yield bounced back up 15 points to 4.14% as investors abandoned bonds as well, and economists are now crawling over each other to downgrade their house price expectations.

Technology fell -2.4% to follow the Nasdaq but thereafter sector falls were less severe among the defensives, with utilities down -0.4%, real estate -0.6% and industrials 0.8%, while supposedly recession-proof staples actually rose 0.6%. There has to be somewhere to hide.

GUD Holdings ((GUD)) was the worst individual performer after trying to sneak a weak trading update through at the death. It fell -19.6%. Wealth platform Hub24 ((HUB)) will benefit from higher cash rates, but not market withdrawals. It fell -7.5%.

Lower demand for “stuff” was reflected in Harvey Norman ((HVN)) falling -6.6%, and lower demand for coal saw Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) down -6.2%. KFC you’d think would be a downturn go-to but rising costs (eg lettuce, but also chicken) don’t help margins. Collins Foods ((CKF)) fell -6.1%.

The day’s winners were a batch of already beaten-down stocks in the form of Zip Co ((ZIP)), up 6.9% and EML Payments ((EML)), up 9.4%, while in the old online world, Carsales ((CAR)) also found bargain-hunters, up 8.1%. Thereafter, gold miners outperformed.

Our market is very much beholden to sentiment on Wall Street at the moment, and an attempt to consolidate the week’s falls on Friday night ended with the S&P500 managing only a 0.2% gain. Not good enough for our futures, which closed down -19 points on Saturday morning.

Wall Street is closed on Monday night, which may give local traders a break to assess the situation. On Tuesday we get the minutes of the June RBA meeting, and all will be looking for clues of just how aggressive the board is planning to be.