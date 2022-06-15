ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.180 5.88% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.470 -13.64% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.310 4.80% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.380 -12.66% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.890 4.22% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.600 -11.76% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 10.850 3.53% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.550 -11.29% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.300 3.27% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.220 -11.07% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 4.300 3.12% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.280 -9.68% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 9.950 3.00% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.180 -9.54% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.490 2.35% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.860 -8.75% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.180 2.28% FFX – FIREFINCH LIMITED 0.230 -8.00% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 11.750 2.17% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.240 -7.69% TLS – TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED 3.830 2.13% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.630 -7.35% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 12.700 1.93% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.780 -7.14% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.140 1.82% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.650 -7.14% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.950 1.80% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 10.680 1.71% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 10.610 -7.09% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.160 1.71% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 86.550 -7.08% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.800 1.69% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 20.230 -6.82% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 34.900 1.66% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.300 -6.68% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.960 1.55% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.250 -6.59% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 1.980 1.54% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.570 -6.55%

