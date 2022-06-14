The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 14 June 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM

By Greg Peel

Friday

On Monday last week the ASX200 was looking a little vulnerable, sitting just above support at 7200. When the RBA surprised with a 50 points hike, the index crashed through 7200, led by the banks. There was nevertheless some resistance offered by the resource sectors, as Shanghai’s reopening provided for commodity price strength.

That reopening has to an extent now been derailed, and the news on Friday was that authorities would lock down eight city districts over the weekend for testing. Commodity prices have thus given way, failing late last week to offset ongoing selling in the banks.

Market-wide selling was further driven by weakness on Wall Street, as fears started to creep in that Friday night’s CPI result may not confirm a peak in inflation after all. April’s US headline CPI came in at 8.3%, down from 8.5% in March, but economists were forecasting another 8.3% print for May. On Thursday the index crashed through 7100.

On Friday morning the banks started to find some buying on the ASX. But not for long. Not satisfied with resetting to a lower level on Wednesday night, Wall Street again tumbled on Thursday night. It was too much for our market on Friday.

The banks fell another -1.6%. Energy had been the only bright light on Thursday but on only a slight pullback in oil prices, dropped -1.6%.

The worst performing sector was real estate (-2.9%), which had already been hit hard on the RBA hike. Sector heavyweight Goodman Group ((GMG)) fell -2.8%. As a logistics REIT, Goodman had been a safe haven through the pandemic compared to office and retail REITs, but with consumer demand now threatened by surging inflation, online retail is also under pressure.

The Aussie ten-year bond yield rose another 5 points to 3.65%.

Consumer discretionary fell -1.7%, led by a -2.5% fall for Wesfarmers ((WES)). Not even Bunnings is being seen as defensive anymore.

Materials (-1.1%) is no longer a saviour, and a “mere” -1.1% fall for technology, which posted a similar move on Thursday, shows this recent market plunge has not been exacerbated by the Nasdaq.

The “outperformers” on the day were once again healthcare (-0.3%), industrials (-0.4%) and, to a lesser extent, staples (-0.7%), but lettuce not get carried away.

The index crashed through 7000 on Friday and on Friday night Wall Street crashed. Our futures were down -112 points or -1.6% on Saturday morning.

Friday Night

Had the US headline CPI printed 8.3% for May as forecast, Wall Street would likely have been steady-to-up on Friday night, given two prior sessions of solid de-rating ahead of the result. When it printed 8.6%, higher than March’s peak of 8.5%, any hope of peak inflation and a Fed “pause” in September were dashed.

The Dow fell -880 points or -2.7%, the S&P500 dropped -2.9% and the Nasdaq -3.5%.

That 8.3% annual rate forecast reflected a month-on-month increase forecast of 0.7%. Instead, the result was 1.0%, and 8.6% annual – the fastest pace of inflation since 1981.

I had flagged the issues in Friday morning’s Report. When Shanghai went into a month-long lockdown in April, oil prices pulled back to under US$100/bbl. When a reopening timeline was announced in May, oil prices bounced back again, and with the EU now moving to ban Russian energy exports, have since risen above US$120/bbl.

Energy prices rose 35% year on year in May -- a big influence on the CPI result. The reopening of the US economy has sparked a huge surge in travel demand, prices be damned. Travel prices (flights, hotels) rose almost 40%. Not that surprising given the last two years’ lockdowns, just surprising that travellers are happy to pay up.

Food prices rose 12%, which shocked no one. As the war grinds on, there’s no end in sight.

Was there any good news?