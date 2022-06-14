ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 7:05 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.590 13.57% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.530 -15.87% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.250 7.76% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.330 -15.38% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.210 3.42% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 93.140 -15.07% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.350 2.94% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.230 -14.20% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 63.680 2.03% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.380 -13.64% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 23.530 1.55% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.000 -11.70% SSR – SSR MINING INC 27.500 1.48% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.170 -10.53% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.570 0.61% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.680 -10.53% UWL – UNITI GROUP LIMITED 4.950 0.41% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.700 -10.26% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.410 0.29% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.790 -9.95% IPH – IPH LIMITED 7.510 0.27% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 10.460 -9.91% APA – APA GROUP 11.500 0.26% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.550 -9.90% RMD – RESMED INC 29.750 0.20% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.060 -9.65% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 8.150 0.00% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 4.030 -9.23% CWN – CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 13.050 0.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.730 -8.81% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.250 0.00% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.040 -8.77% IAP – IRONGATE GROUP 1.890 0.00% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -8.70% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.140 0.00% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.070 -8.55% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 0.00% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 19.630 -8.48% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.030 0.00% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.950 -8.45%

