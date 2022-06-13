ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 13 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.330
|6.45%
|SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.740
|-7.50%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|1.400
|5.26%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.720
|-6.52%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.610
|5.23%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.280
|-5.79%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|82.930
|4.03%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|17.390
|-5.75%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.250
|2.46%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|8.570
|-5.72%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|3.840
|2.13%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|109.670
|-5.69%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.530
|1.92%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|4.930
|-5.56%
|NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED
|1.110
|1.83%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.430
|-5.16%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|34.870
|1.66%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|27.100
|-4.98%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.570
|1.18%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.110
|-4.95%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|7.400
|1.09%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|3.000
|-4.76%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|18.190
|1.00%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.460
|-4.68%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.270
|0.97%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|41.690
|-4.62%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|4.510
|0.89%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.910
|-4.50%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|1.940
|0.52%
|SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
|1.060
|-4.50%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|14.150
|0.50%
|PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED
|2.580
|-4.44%
|TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED
|14.260
|0.42%
|GPT – GPT GROUP
|4.320
|-4.42%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|34.790
|0.40%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|4.660
|-4.31%
|CWN – CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
|13.050
|0.38%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.000
|-4.31%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|105.400
|0.38%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|18.660
|-4.26%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On