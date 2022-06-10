ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.330 6.45% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.740 -7.50% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.400 5.26% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.720 -6.52% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.610 5.23% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.280 -5.79% XRO – XERO LIMITED 82.930 4.03% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 17.390 -5.75% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.250 2.46% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.570 -5.72% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.840 2.13% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 109.670 -5.69% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.530 1.92% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.930 -5.56% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.110 1.83% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.430 -5.16% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 34.870 1.66% SSR – SSR MINING INC 27.100 -4.98% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.570 1.18% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.110 -4.95% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.400 1.09% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.000 -4.76% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 18.190 1.00% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.460 -4.68% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.270 0.97% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 41.690 -4.62% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 4.510 0.89% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.910 -4.50% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.940 0.52% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.060 -4.50% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.150 0.50% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.580 -4.44% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 14.260 0.42% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.320 -4.42% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 34.790 0.40% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.660 -4.31% CWN – CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 13.050 0.38% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.000 -4.31% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 105.400 0.38% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 18.660 -4.26%

