Sims Limited Named Climate Leader in Asia-Pacific

– Sustainability leader among 200 companies featured on the inaugural Financial Times/Nikkei Asia Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list for taking on this shared global challenge –

SYDNEY, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sims Limited (ASX: SGM), a global leader in metal recycling, a leading provider of circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in renewable energy, today announced that the company was included on the first ever Financial Times/Nikkei Asia Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific list for 2022. Sims Limited was one of 200 companies on the list, which highlights companies that have made genuine greenhouse gas emissions reductions relative to their revenues between 2015 and 2020.

The list was compiled by analysis firm Statista, which examined publicly available disclosures of more than 2000 companies in the Asia-Pacific region. They selected companies that achieved a reduction in greenhouse gases and also scored well on other disclosure instruments, such as CDP ratings.

"Sims Limited provides solutions, such as inputs for steel mills to generate low-carbon steel, for the circular, low-carbon economy," said Alistair Field, group chief executive officer and managing director. "Of course, we realise we must also reduce emissions within our own operations, and we are proud to have these efforts highlighted by the Financial Times and Nikkei Asia. Our purpose is to create a world without waste to preserve our planet, and strong action on climate is essential to attaining that vision."

Sims Limited reduced its emissions by nearly 80,000 tonnes of CO2e since 2015. That is roughly the equivalent of the amount of emissions from the consumption of 34M litres of diesel. The company is accelerating its efforts and recently committed to use 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025 and be carbon neutral by 2030.

Earlier this year, Sims was ranked 11th on the Corporate Knight’s Global 100 List of the most sustainable companies in the world. The company’s annual sustainability report shares more about how the company is continuing to strengthen its practices to deliver social, environmental and economic value. For the complete 2022 Climate Asia-Pacific List, refer to the official published listing.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in renewable energy. Our 3,880 employees operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

