ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-06-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.190 11.76% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 -12.50% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.070 3.56% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.380 -10.39% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 14.030 3.54% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.330 -8.28% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.320 3.23% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.670 -8.25% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.540 2.83% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.970 -7.94% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.740 2.78% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.350 -7.89% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.800 2.56% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 12.540 -7.66% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 12.820 2.15% APX – APPEN LIMITED 5.500 -7.09% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.100 2.00% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.370 -6.81% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.120 2.00% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.860 -6.52% CWN – CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 13.000 1.96% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.440 -6.38% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 35.390 1.87% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.630 1.68% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.090 -6.19% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 11.040 1.66% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.090 -6.03% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.930 1.38% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.110 -5.93% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.870 1.16% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 6.680 -5.78% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.890 1.07% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 19.490 -5.71% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.030 1.00% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.530 -5.56% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.010 1.00% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.360 -5.47% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 63.700 0.97% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.290 -5.37%

