ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|8.250
|16.20%
|FFX – FIREFINCH LIMITED
|0.290
|-12.12%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|3.280
|14.69%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|9.810
|-7.19%
|AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.170
|13.33%
|PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.720
|-6.49%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.800
|12.68%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|21.980
|-6.11%
|PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED
|2.850
|10.47%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC
|1.620
|8.00%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.780
|6.85%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.200
|-5.51%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|34.740
|5.62%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.700
|-5.41%
|APA – APA GROUP
|11.720
|4.64%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.250
|-5.30%
|CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
|0.240
|4.35%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.950
|-5.00%
|ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED
|2.680
|3.88%
|SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
|1.180
|-4.84%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.270
|3.85%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.410
|-4.65%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.420
|3.78%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.890
|-4.44%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|10.470
|3.77%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|97.470
|-4.40%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.420
|3.70%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|7.050
|-4.34%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|3.740
|3.60%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|12.550
|-4.34%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.290
|3.57%
|BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED
|3.930
|-4.15%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.160
|3.57%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.470
|-4.08%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|8.760
|3.42%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|10.570
|-4.08%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|1.220
|3.39%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|28.910
|-3.95%
