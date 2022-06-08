ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 8.250 16.20% FFX – FIREFINCH LIMITED 0.290 -12.12% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.280 14.69% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 9.810 -7.19% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.170 13.33% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.720 -6.49% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.800 12.68% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 21.980 -6.11% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.850 10.47% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.620 8.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.780 6.85% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.200 -5.51% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 34.740 5.62% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.700 -5.41% APA – APA GROUP 11.720 4.64% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 -5.30% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.950 -5.00% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.680 3.88% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.180 -4.84% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.270 3.85% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.410 -4.65% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.420 3.78% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.890 -4.44% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 10.470 3.77% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 97.470 -4.40% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.420 3.70% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.050 -4.34% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.740 3.60% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 12.550 -4.34% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.290 3.57% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 3.930 -4.15% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.160 3.57% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.470 -4.08% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 8.760 3.42% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 10.570 -4.08% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 1.220 3.39% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 28.910 -3.95%

