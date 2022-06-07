ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 07 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.770
|10.00%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.660
|-14.29%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|1.470
|4.26%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|3.870
|-10.42%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.300
|3.45%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|7.180
|-7.83%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.850
|3.36%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.260
|-7.14%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.240
|3.33%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.870
|-6.71%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.900
|3.20%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|3.370
|-6.65%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|36.000
|2.42%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.430
|-6.52%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|3.000
|2.39%
|AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|13.120
|2.10%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|3.830
|-5.67%
|JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
|38.880
|2.07%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.210
|-5.63%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|1.600
|1.91%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|5.950
|-5.56%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.150
|1.56%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.710
|-5.33%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|3.960
|1.54%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|39.740
|-5.25%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|9.490
|1.50%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.270
|-5.22%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.730
|1.39%
|360 – LIFE360, INC
|3.120
|-5.17%
|SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.760
|1.33%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|7.580
|-5.01%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|5.600
|1.27%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.470
|-5.00%
|ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED
|2.580
|1.18%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.380
|-5.00%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|34.240
|1.12%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|80.190
|-4.97%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|11.780
|1.03%
|HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED
|5.210
|-4.93%
