The Monday Report – 06 June 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:06 AM

By Greg Peel

Material Gains

After another volatile week on the ASX, the ASX200 closed down around -20 points for the week, but not before a resource-led rally saved the day on Friday.

Aside from a 2.3% gain for the technology sector, materials (+2.6%) and energy (+1.0%) were the prime movers, while the banks were flat and no other sector much troubled the scorer.

The top five index winners were all miners, covering iron ore, lithium, nickel and gold.

The top five losers were a mixed bag, led out by Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)), which fell -3.7% to have discretionary as the only sector in the red (-0.1%).

Sentiment in the local market was supported by a bounce on Wall Street, but it was Shanghai’s reopening and the implications for commodity prices that propped up an otherwise nervous session.

Data showed a -6.4% drop in the value of new home loans in April following a 2.1% gain in March, value being price times volume.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America both suggested on Friday the RBA would add one full percentage point to the cash rate in the next two months, implying two 50 point hikes, a la the Fed, to a rate of 1.35%.

That’s a lot more hawkish than is suggested by the current discussion locally of whether the RBA will go a standard 25 points or a full 40 tomorrow.

Janus Henderson’s Australian fixed interest team expects the cash rate to end this year at 1.5%, (over seven meetings) and has pencilled in further tightening in 2023 to take it to 2.75%.

As they say, if you lined up all the world’s economists head to foot you still wouldn’t reach a conclusion.

Friday’s rally for the index followed a solid night on Wall Street, after falling on Thursday following a weak night on Wall Street. Friday saw another weak night on Wall Street, so on Saturday morning our futures were down -32 points.

But that’s only -0.4% to the S&P500’s -1.6%. Go commodities.