ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-06-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.450 7.46% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.310 -6.06% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.270 6.72% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.510 -5.28% NIC – NICKEL MINES LIMITED 1.300 6.56% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.760 -5.00% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.340 6.25% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.500 -3.85% SPL – STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.750 5.63% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 66.510 -3.69% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.730 5.41% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 25.940 -3.57% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.190 5.31% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.700 -3.09% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.690 4.97% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.980 -1.98% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.090 4.81% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 1.020 -1.92% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 60.350 4.81% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.450 -1.43% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.350 4.65% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.130 -1.39% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 119.760 4.52% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.950 -1.34% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 24.710 4.48% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.960 -1.33% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.480 4.19% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.780 -1.27% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 21.460 4.12% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.600 -1.23% ALU – ALTIUM 28.890 3.92% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.520 -1.18% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 35.190 3.74% TLS – TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED 3.920 -1.01% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 7.980 3.23% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 11.520 -0.69% BWX – BWX LIMITED 1.300 3.17% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.890 -0.51% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.660 3.10% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.000 -0.50%

