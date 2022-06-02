ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 02 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.330 13.79% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.800 -11.11% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 31.750 5.17% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.610 -6.94% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.950 4.40% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.460 -6.12% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.520 4.00% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.530 -6.04% IGO – IGO LIMITED 11.600 3.94% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.320 -5.88% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 3.85% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.130 -5.83% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.190 3.48% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.050 -5.81% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.670 3.08% CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED 19.360 -5.61% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.070 2.71% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.140 2.70% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 4.940 2.49% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.500 -5.41% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 11.420 2.42% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 7.370 2.36% 360 – LIFE360, INC 3.240 -5.26% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.450 2.08% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.910 -5.21% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.950 2.06% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.340 -5.02% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.110 1.99% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 114.580 -4.95% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 1.99% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.800 -4.76% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.110 1.83% BWX – BWX LIMITED 1.260 -4.55% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.780 1.71% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.260 -4.12% SSR – SSR MINING INC 27.510 1.70% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.950 -4.04%

