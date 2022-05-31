KnowBe4 Makes Strategic Hire for Australia and New Zealand to Help Drive APAC Growth Efforts

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Experienced sales leader Natalie "Nat" Burrows joins KnowBe4’s executive team as director of sales for Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has hired a new director of sales for Australia and New Zealand Natalie Burrows as part of its strategy to spread its reach throughout the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% and will be worth of USD 46.09 Bn by 2023, according to a new report published by Quadintel on the APAC cybersecurity market.

Driven by increasing cyber attacks in APAC, organisations in the region are looking for effective ways to mitigate cybersecurity issues such as the ongoing threat of social engineering. According to Trend Micro’s Cyber Risk Index, one fifth of APAC organisations were hit by seven or more cyber attacks throughout the last year. ExtraHop recently found that 83% of organizations in APAC suffered a ransomware incident at least once in the last five years.

"The ever-changing cyber threat landscape in the APAC region is driving new opportunities for all different types of organisations to make strategic decisions that will have a real impact on their security awareness, behavior and culture," said Tony Jennings, EVP of International and Global Channel Sales. "Nat’s immense knowledge and presence in the market, combined with her leadership skills will play a major role in growing our presence in Australia and New Zealand."

Burrows will be responsible for managing and leading the Direct and Channel Sales teams for Australia and New Zealand as well as strategizing to ensure key objectives, results and benchmark sales goals are met throughout the year. She will help APAC organizations improve their overall security culture and help them tackle the largest cause of security breaches – social engineering. She is an experienced sales executive with over 15 years of success in roles such as head of corporate sales for Medibank and head of sales for Prosegur Australia, among others.

"I joined KnowBe4 as it is unlike any company I have ever worked for," said Burrows. "Stu Sjouwerman and the leadership team have done an amazing job in building a company culture where our motto of ‘Do it right the first time, do it fast and have fun while doing it,’ resonates throughout the company. KnowBe4 is the market leader in cybersecurity awareness training. It has been named one of the best places to work year after year and I get the privilege of leading a group of successful individuals while growing both the Australian and New Zealand markets – what more could I ask for."

For more information on KnowBe4 Careers, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 50,000 organisations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognised cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organisations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilise their end users as the last line of defence.

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/588691/KB4_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms