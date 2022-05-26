Annature outperforms forecasts with 500% growth, adds ID Verification to its eSigning platform to accelerate future success

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

BRISBANE, Australia, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Australian businesses’ continued uptake of eSigning and identity verification solutions has accelerated Annature’s 300% revenue growth forecast, now on track to exceed 500% this financial year. Its confidence in Stripe Payments and Billing has helped support its accelerated growth rate.



As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology, Annature offers integration with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO 27001 certification to keep data, documents, and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

The key to Annature’s stellar surge across the broad range of industries it services is its capacity to integrate the execution of agreements and the client verification process in one transaction, on one platform and at an incomparable price.

Annature is powered by Stripe, integrating Stripe Payments, Billing and Invoicing technology at launch. Stripe was the ideal choice for the continued development of Annature’s billing and subscription engine and ensured a recent seamless launch of its new identity verification solution. Stripe technology allowed easy integration of its Payments and Identity APIs into Annature’s workflow for a holistic contract execution experience.

"We have ambitious international growth plans for Annature. Our goal is to become the most innovative, Australian-owned online platform for eSigning and ID verification," outlined CEO and Founder Amreeta Abbott. "And it’s extremely pleasing to see we are exceeding this vision. Our ongoing development of our eSigning and ID verification platform is delivering on its promises, and the team is exceeding its service expectations with users."

Annature launched in late 2020 and since then has seen its first quarter of envelopes electronically signed, triple in 2021 and record a 400% growth in envelopes signed in the first quarter of 2022.

Recent client additions to the ever-growing Annature platform include LegalVision , Sprintlaw , BBQs Galore , illumin8 , Salestrekker , LoanQ and Margin Gains. Annature now partners with Stripe , FYI Docs, myprosperity, APS Reckon, Xero and Chatti.

With many countries worldwide mandating Proof of Identity requirements for eSigning for government and private business, Annature is compliant with in-country legislation around the world.

"In my view, we beat the competition on technology, partnership approach, data security and are streets ahead when it comes to cost," concluded Amreeta.

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and the award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries – and working seamlessly with existing business tools – Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and is ISO 27001 certified. For more visit www.annature.com.au

