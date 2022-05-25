PR NewsWire | May 25 2022

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, has announced an enhanced product update for gold traders.



Vantage introduces short-term product update for gold traders in Australia

From now until the end of July, traders can trade gold (XAUUSD) without paying overnight fees. Find out more here .

This product feature enhancement is designed to provide greater convenience for gold XAUUSD traders pursuing both long- and short-term trading strategies, amid the current market volatility.

Swap-free gold trading is open to all XAUUSD traders for a 7-day period, regardless of their trading account, or trade size. It is also open to clients trading on the Vantage App. This enhancement may be extended further, subject to clients’ feedback.

"Our clients are always at the heart of our business decisions, and this new product enhancement is designed to benefit gold traders seeking low-cost trading options," says Marc Despallieres, the Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage.

Despallieres notes that swap-free trades are not a new feature, but are typically limited to holders of swap-free accounts. "As the greenback continues to strengthen, we want to support traders who remain bullish on gold or seek short-term trading opportunities amid the volatility."

"This product update complements Vantage’s existing offering of low spread, high liquidity, and fast execution trading, and we are confident that our traders will be able to benefit from this."

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Shares.

With more than 10 years of market experience. Vantage now has over 1,000 employees/personnel across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem and a faster and simpler trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

Be empowered to trade on market opportunities when you

trade smarter @vantage.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms