The Monday Report – 23 May 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

By Greg Peel

All is Forgiven

The ASX200 fell -118 points on Thursday, taking its lead from a Wall Street session which confirmed US retailers were not handling supply chain and inflation issues as well as was assumed. The local consumer discretionary sector fell -3.1% on Thursday and staples -3.7%, with the banks subsequently down -1.8% on the sentiment.

The resource sectors provided no support on what was a general selling day.

On Friday, with the futures suggesting down -9 points, the ASX200 shot up from the open to post all its 80 point gain for the day by late morning, and then everyone went to lunch.

Consumer discretionary bounced back 2.0% and the banks 0.9% although staples remained timid on just 0.3%.

Technology, having fallen -2.7% on Thursday, roared back 4.6% despite the Nasdaq having closed slightly weaker on Thursday night. Materials returned to its role of support group, rising 2.2%, although energy went the other way and fell -1.6% to buck the trend on the day.

Commodity prices were buoyed by news the PBoC had significantly cut its lending rate.

Maybe local investors took Thursday night’s action on Wall Street, which was a case of down, up, and then down again, as not being a further capitulation as may have been feared after Thursday night, suggesting a bounce might be in the offing.

Perhaps a -7 point drop in the Aussie ten-year bond rate to 3.31% also helped, taking some heat off RBA rate hike expectations.

It was nevertheless clear that while Thursday’s wipe-out was a fairly uniform one across sectors, Friday’s rebound was more selective. Best index performer on the day was Life360 ((360)), up 12.1%, but it could just as easily be down -12% today for no reason, as that has been the pattern for this livewire of late.

We could say the same for Zip Co ((Z1P)), which rose 6.9%, and for anything lithium, including Novonix ((NVX)), up 11.7%, and Liontown Resources ((LTR)), up 6.5%.

On the other side of the ledger, UR Westfield ((URW)) fell -8.9% to be worst loser after announcing it would rebrand old flagship Unibail-Rodamco shopping malls in Spain, Sweden and Poland as Westfields.

Nufarm ((NUF)) fell another -4.1% after its earnings result was poorly received on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) fell -3.7% after suggesting that having completed the BHP deal, it would change its name and its ticker.

Looking ahead to today, we’ve had a bit of a shift over the weekend. The stock market will likely be indifferent to losing one government for another, but would prefer that the new government could govern in its own right, which is yet to be determined.

Otherwise, there were no real market-impacting policies put forward leading into the election and little difference between what was offered to significantly alter the macro/micro climate.

The futures closed down -15 points on Saturday morning, before the polls opened.