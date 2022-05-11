Wasabi Technologies Opens Storage Region in Sydney

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Increased availability of Wasabi hot cloud storage delivers high-performing, cost-effective support for Australia’s growing digital-first industries

BOSTON and SYDNEY, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company , has opened its 12th global storage region, located in Sydney, Australia, to help organizations in the Asia Pacific region capitalize on the growing adoption of hybrid cloud and digital-first infrastructure, while also addressing data sovereignty. Sydney is the latest in Wasabi’s expansive international rollout. In 2021, the company opened APAC headquarters in Tokyo and a short time later launched a storage region in Osaka. This year, Wasabi began service in Toronto, Frankfurt, Paris, and London to meet the demand for affordable and high-performing cloud storage, as well as to accommodate its exponentially growing Partner Network worldwide.

With game-changing technological advancements across many industries, including healthcare, education, energy, video surveillance, and media and entertainment, Australians are embracing cloud technologies to modernize their infrastructure and efficiently handle the unprecedented scope of data now being generated. GlobalData projects the Australian cloud market to top $14B by 2025. To support this growing market, Wasabi’s new location in Sydney provides closer proximity to customers and partners, including Veeam ®, to reduce latency and keep costs affordable and predictable.

"As the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, Veeam has a valuable technology alliance partnership with Wasabi," said Andreas Neufert, vice president of product management at Veeam. "Now with expanded service in APAC, our joint customers will benefit from higher performance as a result of reduced latency. Wasabi’s product knowledge and expertise will help customers to reduce the management overhead for offsite storage."

Wasabi hot cloud storage has transformed the industry with a simple solution that is 1/5th the cost of hyperscalers, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it without complex pricing tiers. Housed in the Equinix Sydney location and leveraging Equinix Metal™ and Equinix Fabric™ , Wasabi’s latest region is fully scalable and benefits from best-in-class speed and access, industry-leading environmental and energy efficiency standards, and the ability to address data sovereignty needs as Wasabi’s reach continues to expand globally. Wasabi now serves customers in over 100 countries, storing data ranging from backups, disaster and ransomware recovery, archiving, and more.

"We are proud to once again work with Wasabi as they expand their presence even deeper into Asia Pacific with this new storage region in Australia," said Roddie Samuel, senior director of sales, Equinix Australia. "Wasabi’s innovative low-cost object storage in combination with our digital services greatly benefits organizations around the world by reducing costs and delivering a simpler experience with higher performance."

"With Asia Pacific at the forefront of digital-first business strategy and tremendously growing hybrid cloud adoption, Sydney was the obvious choice for Wasabi’s newest storage region, following our additions of Tokyo and Osaka last year," said David Friend, co-founder and CEO, Wasabi Technologies. "By bringing Wasabi’s high-performing and cost-effective cloud storage to Australia, we’re empowering even more organizations across APAC to extract the true value of their data, maximize the benefits of their digital infrastructure priorities, and achieve tangible business results without the complexity that comes with the hyperscalers."

For more information about Wasabi and its storage regions, please visit wasabi.com/locations/ .

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our blog.

Wasabi Technologies PR contact:

Kaley Carpenter

Inkhouse for Wasabi

wasabi@inkhouse.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/525079/Wasabi_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms