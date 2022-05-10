The Overnight Report: Not This Time

Daily Market Reports | 8:57 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7003.00 – 99.00 – 1.39% S&P ASX 200 7120.70 – 84.90 – 1.18% S&P500 3991.24 – 132.10 – 3.20% Nasdaq Comp 11623.25 – 521.41 – 4.29% DJIA 32245.70 – 653.67 – 1.99% S&P500 VIX 34.75 + 4.56 15.10% US 10-year yield 3.08 – 0.04 – 1.41% USD Index 103.72 + 0.06 0.06% FTSE100 7216.58 – 171.36 – 2.32% DAX30 13380.67 – 293.62 – 2.15%

By Greg Peel

The China Syndrome

The war is not over, but the bittersweet benefits that were being felt by the commodity-driven Australian market have now been fundamentally overridden by the relentless Chinese lockdowns, as well as the impact of rising interest rates – the two being inexorably connected via inflation pressures.

Yesterday saw Day Two of the local market sell-off, and Day Three is upon us with the futures down -99 points this morning.

While Wall Street is being driven lower by the size of its tech sectors, and indeed our technology sector was down another -3.2% yesterday, a -2.1% fall for materials tells more of the local tale yesterday in market cap terms.

The other big market cap sector – financials – held on yesterday with only a -0.3% fall on a balance of Westpac ((WBC)) posting a positive earnings result and gaining 3.2% to lead the index on the day, and ANZ Bank going ex-dividend.

Energy was one of three sectors to close in the green (+0.5%), but that will change dramatically today. The S&P500 energy sector fell -8.3% last night. Otherwise only the defensives of staples (+0.2%) and healthcare (+0.1%) snuck across the line.

The impact on rate rises for high-yielding real estate continues to hammer that sector, down another -4.1%. The Aussie ten-year yield rose another 9 points to 3.56%.

Losses in remaining sectors exceeded -1%.

While there were a couple of miners on the top five losers’ board yesterday as expected, News Corp ((NWS)) stood out with another -8.8% fall post Friday’s result, and that’s ahead of an election.

We need not labour the point – a quick glance at the commodity price table below confirms we’re in for another tough day.

Toothless

Remember the original “FANGs”, which for a decade led Wall Street higher? Well Facebook and Amazon are now down -40% from their highs, Netflix is down -75% and Google is down -24%. Classmates Microsoft and Apple are down -21% and -12%, while Tesla is down -29%.

With exception of Netflix, these are among some of the smaller falls in the US tech sectors this year. The not-yet-profitable names have really been taken to the cleaners. Oh and bitcoin is down -50%.

Forget 1994, this is 2000 all over again. It’s not as much about earnings (or in the case of the non-earners, sales) as it is about simply “multiple compression”. Valuations had become way too overblown, so while the E in PE has been relatively stable, the P has been trashed.

This trashing is largely due to Fed rate rises undermining future growth valuation, but earnings are not out of the woods looking forward either, given the ongoing supply issues due to the Chinese lockdowns.

The impact of the extent of market cap weighting of tech on Wall Street is what is driving down not just the Nasdaq but the S&P500 in its wake, which last night closed below 4000 for the first time since March last year.

Last night the S&P technology sector fell -3.9%, consumer discretionary -4.2% and communication services -2.4%, which account for all the FANGs and friends. US real estate is going the same way as it is here, down -4.6%. All this talk of a recession has the banks falling as well, down -2.5% last night.

And then there is the greater Chinese lockdown impact. Materials fell -3.2% and energy -8.3%. Is there nowhere to hide? Staples closed up 0.05%.

When will it end?

While there may need to be some earnings forecast adjustment to account for ongoing supply problems and subsequent inflation, US tech companies – particularly the big boys – are not about to go broke. They will at some point reach a valuation level that once again looks attractive. All last year whenever Big Tech took a tumble the buyers were straight in on the dips.

This year they’re on the sidelines, waiting for the liquidation to run its course. Given the extent of data provided around the trading of bitcoin, we know that 40% of all bitcoin holders are currently underwater, ie sitting on unrealised losses.

The popular expression in 2008 was “don’t try to catch a falling knife”. Currently no one is.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1854.10 – 29.00 – 1.54% Silver (oz) 21.76 – 0.58 – 2.60% Copper (lb) 4.18 – 0.05 – 1.14% Aluminium (lb) 1.34 – 0.04 – 3.16% Lead (lb) 0.97 – 0.04 – 3.65% Nickel (lb) 12.71 – 0.97 – 7.11% Zinc (lb) 1.67 – 0.05 – 2.95% West Texas Crude 103.09 – 6.68 – 6.09% Brent Crude 105.10 – 7.29 – 6.49% Iron Ore (t) 131.99 – 6.45 – 4.66%

Yeah well, enough said.

The flip-over in oil prices can be put down to Chinese lockdown concerns finally outweighing the impact of the EU looking to ban Russian energy exports. The reality is, those bans are not going to happen – not on a required unanimous vote anyway, and even so, not in any hurry.

Meanwhile yesterday’s Chinese trade data showed oil imports down -4.8% year on year for the year to April. That seemed to be the trigger, and oil prices have often seen these sharp pullbacks after grafting gains in recent times.

Get your flares on – the Aussie is down -1.5% at US$0.6956.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -99 points or -1.4%.

NAB’s business confidence survey for April is out today.

Pendal Group ((PDL)) may have picked a bad time to report earnings.

Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) holds its AGM and Lifestyle Communities ((LIC)) hosts an investor day.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS COF Centuria Office REIT Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley CTD Corporate Travel Management Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett FLT Flight Centre Travel Downgrade to Sell from Lighten Ord Minnett FMG Fortescue Metals Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse HMC HomeCo Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS LOV Lovisa Holdings Buy Citi MQG Macquarie Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse NAB National Australia Bank Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS PTB PTB Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans REA REA Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley RWC Reliance Worldwide Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley SHL Sonic Healthcare Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

