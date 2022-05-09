The Monday Report – 09 May 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:24 AM

By Greg Peel

No Chance

The ASX200 may have lost -159 points on Friday, but it did so in the first half hour of trade. There was a little sojourn to down -200 at midday, but otherwise share prices took a step-down from the open and that was that.

Sector moves were reasonably uniform, with nine of eleven sectors falling by -2% or more. The “winners” on the day were the defensives of consumer staples, down only -0.2% as investors hid in the supermarket aisles, and to a lesser extent utilities, which fell -1.5%.

The big loser in percentage terms was of course technology, down -4.5%. Real estate lost -3.4%, as it continues to be thumped by rising bond yields.

The trigger was the big fall on Wall Street overnight, which had followed a big jump on Wall Street on the Wednesday night, following the Fed release. The market’s take on the Fed release, and more so the press conference, was very different on Friday night than on Thursday night. More on that below.

It didn’t help on Friday that the RBA’s quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy included a warning inflation could exceed the board’s expectations (headline 6.0% by year-end, core 4.75%) if workers demand higher wages to compensate for increased living costs, as it forecasts the jobless rate to decline to its lowest level in almost half a century.

No mention of the impact of a new government throwing money at punters to counter the cost of living.

The Aussie ten-year yield rose 9 points on Friday to 3.47%. The two-year yield, which is seen as the closest proxy for where the cash rate is headed, is at 2.73%, compared to the current cash rate of 0.35%.

Among the day’s earnings reporters, Macquarie Group ((MQG)) fell -7.8% on its FY22 result, which profit-wise was up 56% year on year. The market was spooked by no guidance being offered, when typically Macquarie offers guidance commentary that ultimately proves conservative.

REA Group ((REA)) fell -8.1% on its quarterly numbers, dragging major shareholder News Corp ((NWS)) down -7.8%.

It was indicative of the weak session that none of these three made it on to the top five index losers’ board. That contained the usual suspects, as well as IDP Education ((IEL)), which is impacted by Chinese lockdowns. It fell -8.2% for fifth spot.