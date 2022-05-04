Ribbon Opens Sydney Office, Customer Showcase Facilities to Support Asia Pacific Operations

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

Supporting Ribbon’s growth and momentum in Asia Pacific Region, recent wins with Tier 1 carriers, and expansion of Ribbon enterprise business

SYDNEY, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced the launch of its new Australian headquarters and customer showcase and demonstration facilities in Sydney.

The new facilities will support Ribbon’s staff, customers and channel partners while enhancing the company’s ability to serve and support customers in Australia, New Zealand and the SE Asia region.

"We are delighted to be launching our new Sydney facilities today as an integral part of our multi-year expansion program in the region," said Robert Inshaw, Ribbon’s Managing Director Australia and New Zealand. "These new facilities will help to support our growth momentum after signing agreements with several Tier 1 service providers in the region with our IP and Optical networking platforms, as well as the continued strength we are seeing in the SBC market, and with innovative cloud products like Ribbon Connect."

The new facilities will include a state of the art customer demonstration area, training facilities, Proof of Concept (POC) laboratories, and house post-sales support and technical operations teams. Ribbon supplies critical IP and optical networking equipment to Australia and New Zealand’s largest telecommunications carriers and supports enterprise customers via a large number of channel partners and systems integrators that supply Ribbon equipment (SBCs) and cloud communication services for highly secure, efficient and intelligent communications services.

Inshaw continued, "We would like to thank our customers, partners and employees for their continued commitment to Ribbon’s business and technology. Ribbon is deeply committed to the success of our carrier and enterprise clients in the region, and today’s launch of our new Sydney office facilities will lay the foundation for the next phase of our expansion here and underpin our growth ambitions in the region for many years to come."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today’s smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication’s products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications’ business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications’ views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications’ views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

+1 (978) 614-8050

ir@rbbn.com

North American Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 212-6922

mcooper@rbbn.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms