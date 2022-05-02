The Monday Report – 02 May 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:12 AM

By Greg Peel

Buy Australia

The most notable aspect of Friday’s trade on the ASX was its uniformity.

If we disregard a 2.3% gain for the tech sector – a foolish move given Amazon’s share price was collapsing as our market opened – then all bar two sectors rallied in a range of 1.0-1.9%.

Only materials (+0.4%) lagged, on a dip in the iron ore price, while real estate just missed out with 0.9% as UR Westfield ((URW)) topped the losers’ board with a -4.4% fall.

The index opened up 70 points and dipped down to up 50 on and off during the session, only to see a late kicker. While we might put that down to end of month window-dressing, the news from stockbrokers is that the foreigners are back.

With the US economy one quarter away from a possible recession, and Europe assumed to be in one already, the commodity-backed Australian market is for the first time in a while looking like the place to be. TINA has donned an Akubra.

The global commodity supply-side is being completely disrupted by the war, and while Chinese lockdowns are countering on the demand-side, Beijing is in “do whatever it takes” mode with regard fiscal and monetary stimulus, with infrastructure the main target.

It would all be such a terrific argument if Wall Street didn’t tank on Friday night, sending our futures down -94 points on Saturday morning.

Foreign buying also appears at odds with our currency, which continues to slip away. (To buy Australian stocks, foreigners must buy Australian dollars.) This is good news for the exports that drive our economy, but bad news for Aussie consumers who buy a lot of foreign-made stuff.

Shares in “Australia’s Amazon”, Kogan ((KGN)) fell -14% on Friday to a three-year low after the retailer reported a downbeat start to FY22, with sales going backwards and the business swinging to a loss as consumer demand wanes. Kogan had already had its ASX200 membership revoked.

Amazon bemoaned rising costs and supply constraints when it released weak June guidance in Thursday night’s US aftermarket. Sleepy ResMed ((RMD)) said much the same here on Friday, warning that chip supply problems were eating away any of the benefits of its competitor’s major product recall.

Looks like gambling’s your best bet. PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) won Friday with a 10.7% jump, citing a growing US business.

But no point in banging on any further. Falls in both Amazon and Apple on their earnings/guidance had Wall Street back in panic mode on Friday night, which is why our futures suggest we’ll give up all of Friday’s gains today, and some.