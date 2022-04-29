ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah Giving Away SIX Kia Sportage Alpha

PR NewsWire | 1:46 AM

MANCHESTER, England, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –The partnership between Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan and ACE Money Transfer, a leading online remittance provider, is all set to reach new heights with their latest marketing campaign. Overseas Pakistanis using legal remittance channels to the country will get a chance to win one of six KIA Sportage Alpha. ACE Money Transfer and Bank Alfalah, through the launch of this campaign, remain committed to facilitating overseas Pakistanis with fast, secure and convenient remittance options.

As part of this promotional campaign, customers sending remittances between 1st April to 30th June 2022 from the UK, Europe, Switzerland, Canada, and Australia to any Bank Alfalah account or for cash pickup at any of the 790 Alfalah branches across Pakistan will be eligible to win one of six brand new KIA Sportage Alpha.

Mr Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer said, "Pakistan remains a key payout corridor for us, and we are excited to continue our partnership with Bank Alfalah. Today’s customer is always on the lookout for a solution that provides security, and convenience and saves them time. With Bank Alfalah’s vast network of branches across the country and state of the art technology, we are able to provide seamless money transfer to millions of Pakistanis living around the globe."

"Inward remittance is one of the backbones of Pakistan and Bank Alfalah is working persistently for its continuous growth," said Saad Ur Rahman Khan, Group Head – Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business of Bank Alfalah. "We offer innovative and convenient solutions to our customers and encourage them to remit money through legal channels. This promotional campaign will reward our valued customers for sending remittances through ACE Money Transfer."

For details, visit: https://acemoneytransfer.com/promotion/alfalah-kia-sportage

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer (registered name "Aftab Currency Exchange Limited"), based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers impeccable online money transfer services to millions of Pakistani expatriates with an extensive network of 350,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

About Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah is among the largest private banks in Pakistan, with a network of over 790 branches in more than 200 cities across Pakistan, with an international presence in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bahrain, and UAE. The Bank is owned and operated by the Abu Dhabi Group.

Media Contact:
marketing@acemoneytransfer.com
+44 161 3936 999 

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb9SlXL66Wc

  

 

