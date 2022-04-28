InStyle Australia unveils second digital cover starring Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

PR NewsWire | 5:00 AM

SYDNEY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Instyle Australia today revealed a digital cover featuring Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese in the lead up to the federal election.

InStyle Australia unveils second digital cover featuring Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and interviewed by former Australian of the Year Grace Tame https://instyleaustralia.com.au
InStyle Australia unveils second digital cover featuring Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and interviewed by former Australian of the Year Grace Tame https://instyleaustralia.com.au

Albanese was interviewed for the digital magazine by activist and advocate for survivors of sexual assault and former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame.

Justine Cullen, Instyle Australia’s Editor-in-Chief, said the title had evolved from a celebrity style magazine to a publication which celebrated the thought leaders and game changers influencing the cultural zeitgeist.

‘The role of a fashion magazine is to report, not just on style, but on the cultural zeitgeist – fashion has always been inherently political. This is an election that is especially critical for young people and women, who are more politically engaged than ever before. Issues around cost of living, global instability, climate change and continued gendered violence are front of mind. Our audience is smart, informed and cares very much about social issues, so political and social coverage within a magazine like InStyle is, to me, a no-brainer.

I couldn’t think of anyone better to interview the leader of the Opposition on behalf of the InStyle audience than activist and advocate for survivors of sexual assault, former Australian of the Year Grace Tame. Their conversation ran wide and deep and was both policy-led and deeply personal. It’s a fascinating insight into them both.’

The cover was shot by fashion photographer Georges Antoni, who put a distinctive lens and style on the second issue’s cover star.

The issue of InStyle Australia is available to view on the magazine’s website – https://www.instyleaustralia.com.au

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Today’s Financial Calendar – 28-04-2022

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
Megaport Investors On Edge, Brokers Calm

Apr 27 2022 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Speculation Implication

Apr 27 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 27, 2022

Apr 27 2022 - Daily Market Reports
5
ESG Focus: ASX200 Off And Running, Part 5

Apr 27 2022 - ESG Focus

Most Popular

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 13, 2022

Apr 13 2022 - Daily Market Reports
2
Uranium Week: Not Waiting For Sanctions

Apr 12 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 08-04-22

Apr 11 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Wild Month

Apr 05 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Australian Listed Investment Company Report April 2022

Apr 04 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 11-04-2022

Apr 11 2022 - Weekly Reports