The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 26 April 2022

Daily Market Reports | 8:50 AM

By Greg Peel

Friday

For the past few weeks, the Australian market had not been blindly following Wall Street up and down, recognising that the bulk of US volatility was in the US tech-based sectors, making up the largest market cap chunk of the Nasdaq in particular but also the S&P500.

Our own tech sector is relatively small. In the US, the materials sector is comparatively immaterial in market cap terms. Here, materials/energy is the biggest chunk. In both markets, the banks have significant market caps.

Hence our market had been held up by solid commodity prices. On Thursday night in the US, Wall Street was pushing higher in the morning before the Fed chair basically confirmed a 50 point rate hike was coming in May. While this was what the market was expecting, it still sent shivers. If he would go 50 would he go 75? Otherwise, how many 50s might we see from here?

Jay Powell came across as hawkish as he has been to date. Wall Street flipped over. Leading the S&P500 down in percentage terms was the materials sector, and not because commodity prices had tanked. The Nasdaq was crunched on the growth stock versus higher rates theme, and the banks also took a hit. If the Fed goes too far too fast, then the US was heading for recession, and the benefits of higher rates for banks would be countered by loan defaults.

Note that JPMorgan – the first of the big US stocks to report earnings this season – surprised with an increase to its bad debt provisions.

For commodities it’s a simple matter of recession equals reduced spending equals reduced demand. But even on Friday night, commodity prices were not reflecting Wall Street weakness. On Friday, our materials sector fell -3.3% and energy -2.5%.

China isn’t exactly helping either, and it was only to get worse.

The banks fell -1.7%. That about sums up the -100-plus point fall. Technology didn’t help with a -2.5% drop.

Moves on other sectors paled by comparison. Healthcare even rose 0.5% against the tide, but the sector has been strong ever since private equity started sniffing around Ramsay Healthcare ((RHC)) earlier in the week. Staples – the ultimate defensive – closed flat.

The -120 point fall for the ASX200 took the index back to April 8, and also to early January. We had been close to pressing on to a new all-time high last week, but that’s out the window for now. The Dow fell close to -1000 points on Friday night, led by the same sectors. To assume we got there first, and hence Wall Street was catching us, is debunked by our futures falling another -121 points by Saturday morning.

And there was still another Wall Street session before we could get another go.

Friday Night

On Friday the ASX200 fell sharply from the open and hit its low in the morning, before tracking sideways at that level in the afternoon – not uncommon ahead of a long weekend. On Thursday night the Dow had closed down -368 points, having been up by roughly that amount before Jay Powell opened his mouth. On Friday night, the Dow opened down -180 points from the bell, and then tracked downwards in a straight line to the closing bell.

The other indices did the same, and the close of -981 points or -2.8% for the Dow, -2.8% for the S&P500 and -2.6% for the Nasdaq showed there was no rotation, just Sell Everything. Even consumer staples took a hit. Selling begat selling.

There was a slight pullback in the final hour when Cleveland Fed president and FOMC voting member Loretta Mester spoke to CNBC, and hosed down the suggestion of a 75 point hike, albeit in her opinion.

Mester suggested, again in her opinion, the “neutral” cash rate was 2.5% and the Fed should be there by year’s end. That 2.25% of hikes ahead, implying more than one has to be 50 points (or inter-meeting hikes are also implemented). She also suggested a return to 2% inflation was not likely within two years, but as long as the trend starts to come down, she would be happy.

Yet while “not 75” soothed Wall Street briefly, late selling picked up the pace to the close.

This week is the biggest in the US earnings season, and the week in which most tech mega-caps will report. Heading into the weekend, Wall Street traders pondered whether those results might save the day.

Commodities

Base metal prices were slightly weaker as a whole on Friday night and the oils were down -2%. Gold succumbed to US dollar headwinds in falling -1%.

If our resources sectors are to tank again today, it will not be for want of the Aussie trying to do its best. It fell -1.8% on a 0.6% rise for the greenback, to US$0.7242.