Shannon Noll to Australians about new young singer: “Get around this song.”

SYDNEY, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Charlie Mitchell, the young singer who is about to see his debut single "Even After" released throughout 22 countries in the world by ESW Management on May 3rd, got a special message from fellow Australian superstar singer Shannon Noll.

"I’ll definitely be keeping my eye out to hear (it) on the radio," he said in the video message sent to the young crooner. "Get around this song."

The song, "Even After," was produced by legendary music producer and multiple Grammy Award winner Narada Michael Walden, the famed producer behind Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, George Michael, Barbra Streisand, Sting, and the list goes on.

"We are very grateful to Shannon Noll for giving Charlie his support. It was something he didn’t have to do and just shows what a class act he is. His support of a young 16-year-old singer in this video shows how much he supports fellow Australian’s, and we thank him for that," said Jesse Stenger of ESW Management.

The song is on pre-sale at iTunes right now and will become available on all other stores on May 3rd through PlayMPE.

"This is all just the beginning stages for Charlie Mitchell. This is just the first song, and the first time the public will begin to see who he is, and hear what he can do," said Stenger. "There’s a lot more to come and we’re already working on what that will be."

The legendary producer Narada Michael Walden even went further.

"Charlie Mitchell is a superstar in the making."

In the music industry, it doesn’t get better than that.

"There are a lot of those in the music business who are taking notice," concluded Stenger. "And the song hasn’t even debuted. However, those who have heard it know that something special is in the making. You’re all going to watch it right from its beginnings and we appreciate every fan who is supporting this exciting new artist."

Prior to Charlie being produced by Narada Michael Walden, the teenager already had over 35,000 followers on his Facebook fan page, which is https://www.facebook.com/CharlieMitchellMusic

Charlie’s official website is charliemitchellmusic.com, which is introduced by video by Narada Michael Walden.



