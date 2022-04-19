The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 19 April 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

By Greg Peel

Thursday

After a second rebound session on Wall Street on Wednesday night, the ASX200 closed up 44 points on Thursday and 45 points for the shortened week. It’s good to see ASX investors have learned not to blindly follow Wall Street around if day to day volatility is all about movements in US Big Tech, as these mega-caps have little relevance to the little old Aussie market.

Rather we spent the week posting mild daily movements and far less volatility than Wall Street, with commodity prices once again providing a backstop.

Materials rose 1.3% on Thursday on ongoing strength in base metals and gold, along with the likes of uranium and lithium – the latter for which brokers have been lining up to raise their price forecasts. Energy gained 1.1% on further strength in oil prices and utilities followed with 1.1%.

There was general market-wide buying, in all but the banks (-0.3%). Overnight, JPMorgan had posted a beat on earnings but CEO Jamie Dimon warned of trouble ahead for the US economy and the bank subsequently took a larger than expected provision for bad debts, and fell -3%.

This was followed by Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) disappointing with its earnings result, falling -6.3% to top the index losers’ board and sending regional peer Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) down -2.4% in sympathy.

And following the two-day pullback in US yields, the Aussie ten-year fell -9 points to 2.98%, all of above conspiring to provide headwinds for our Big Banks.

On the flipside, consumer discretionary jumped 0.8% as travel stocks starred on the day. Again the market looked to the US, where Delta Airlines had revealed on Wednesday night it had just recorded its highest number of March bookings in history.

Locally, news images of huge queues at airports sent heavily shorted Webjet ((WEB)) to the top of the leaders’ board with a 7.5%, jump, followed by Qantas Airways ((QAN)) on 7.1%, with the most shorted stock on the market, Flight Centre ((FLT)), managing 5.0%.

Australia’s March unemployment numbers released on Thursday fell short of economist forecasts, but the day the jobs numbers meet forecasts is the day the sky will likely fall in. They probably disappointed Josh, as unemployment fell only -1 basis point to take the rate to 3.95%, which rounds up to 4.0% -- unchanged from February.

Underemployment fell to 6.3% from 6.6%, participation was unchanged, and the only disappointment was a drop in hours worked, but this reflected the floods.

Wall Street turned southward once more on Thursday night, but our futures closed up 10 points on Friday morning.