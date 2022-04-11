The Monday Report – 11 April 2022

Daily Market Reports | Apr 11 2022

By Greg Peel

Inflation Positioning

In a relatively quiet Friday session, the ASX200 opened up in the morning and then closed around the same level, with a little bit of up and down in between.

Sector moves were mixed and relatively muted, with the exception of a 1.3% gain for materials.

Index leviathan BHP Group ((BHP)) rose 1.7% after an independent body found the petroleum division merger with Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) to be fair and reasonable. Woodside slipped -1.5% as the naysayers gave up.

Uranium stocks were hot, led out by flag bearer Paladin Energy ((PDN)), up 13.2% to top the index by a margin, after Boris Johnson pledged to approve eight new UK reactors in eight years.

The top five index gainers were all inflation hedges. GrainCorp ((GNC)) took silver with 5.7% and ag peer Nufarm ((NUF)) rose 4.1%. Gold Road Resources ((GOR)) gained 4.7% and Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) chimed in with 4.0%.

No lithium miners in the top five on Friday, but they saw further modest gains after UBS upgraded its lithium price forecast, having run very hard to date.

We saw a flow-on from ag stock strength reflected in consumer staples (+0.7%), while industrials were the only other sector to post a meaningful gain (+0.9%).

Otherwise the banks, energy and utilities were a little stronger while discretionary, healthcare and real estate were slightly weak.

Biggest loser on the day was Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)), which fell -15.0% on quarterly funds flow numbers. Why anyone would invest in wealth managers is beyond me.

We now head into a shortened week with many in holiday mode, as school holidays begin along with Easter. This suggests it could be quiet, but by the same token volatile if trading is thin.

We’ve finally got a date for the big event downunder but this week the big event will be the release of the US March CPI on Tuesday night. That could lead to some fun and games on Wednesday.

Then on Wednesday night, JP Morgan (Dow) unofficially kicks off the US March quarter earnings season.

On Saturday morning the futures closed up 27 points, with most commodity prices mildly higher.