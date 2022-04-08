New very-high-sensitivity rapid antigen test kits hit Australian market

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

New COVID-19 Medriva Rapid Antigen Test kits with very high- sensitivity now available in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Medriva; https://medriva.com, a leading global manufacturer of COVID-19 testing and vaccination products, announced the Australian availability of its "very-high-sensitivity" Medriva Rapid Antigen Test Kits, following recent approval by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). With a sensitivity of 95%, specificity of 99.9%, and the ability to detect all known Omicron variants, the Medriva kits are among the best on the market and are offered at a fraction of the cost of competing products.



Medriva Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Australian government agencies, healthcare providers, businesses and consumers can order Medriva Rapid Antigen Test Kits via Medriva’s website. They will soon be available via Amazon.com.au and at leading Australian pharmacies and retailers.

Gurbaksh Chahal, chief executive and founder of Medriva’s parent company, ProcureNet, said: "Widespread access to fast and affordable COVID-19 testing is crucial as Australia moves into flu season, and as cases of the new BA 2.2 sub-variant appear to be growing in NSW and Queensland. We are pleased to be able to support Australians’ return to normal life after a challenging couple of years of lockdowns and restrictions."

Medriva was established in 2020 by global commodities manufacturing platform, ProcureNet, in response to the urgent worldwide need for COVID-19 testing and vaccination equipment. Medriva rapidly scaled production to supply the World Health Organisation, Pan American Health Organisation, UNICEF, Health Canada, Ministero della Difesa, Sinovac and many other global public, private and not-for-profit institutions. Since its launch, Medriva has aided over 1 billion vaccinations. Production is expected to double to 2 billion in 2022, accounting for 20% of all COVID-19 vaccinations administered worldwide.

About Medriva

Founded by serial entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, Medriva; https://medriva.com manufactures and distributes in vitro diagnostics and injection and infusion products, utilising parent company ProcureNet’s technology to rapidly scale its global manufacturing capabilities. Medriva’s Injections & Infusions division is on track to produce over two billion auto-disabled syringes for multinational clients including PAHO, UNICEF, WHO, and health ministries of more than twenty countries across Asia, Europe & Oceania.

Medriva also manufactures rapid antigen test kits that detect SARS-COV-2 pathogens. The test kits detect both Omicron and Delta variants and have one of the highest sensitivity and specificity in the marketplace. Medriva’s rapid test kits are available in thirty countries, with sales exceeding 300 million units.

