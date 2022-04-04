The Monday Report – 04 April 2022

Daily Market Reports | Apr 04 2022

By Greg Peel

Soft Start

The last session of the March quarter on Thursday was weak on the local market but unsurprisingly so, as investors locked in profits following a 6.4% rally for the ASX200 in the month of March. It would have been safe to assume the first day of the next quarter would, ceteris paribus, see investors step back in.

But not so. The only saving grace for the index on Friday were rallies for energy (+1.2%) and materials (+1.3%), with utilities (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.1%) the only other sectors to close in the green.

The Australian economy enjoys a hedge via its resource sector size against the inflation driven by covid and exacerbated by the war. Energy and materials each rallied 10% in March to drive the 6.4% index gain.

On Friday it was all about lithium, and to a lesser extent iron ore. Every one of the top five index winners on the day was a lithium stock, led out by Allkem ((AKE)), up 8.5%, down to Novonix on 3.4%.

Lesser known AVZ Minerals ((AVZ)) rallied 5.3% and is now up over 1000% in a year.

Lithium stocks have enjoyed a renewed surge after the White House signalled its intention to shore up US supplies of battery materials and rare earths. Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) rallied 3.1%.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s new push to stimulate the Chinese economy (while at the same time locking the place down) has Chinese steelmakers moving to restock their iron ore supplies. Iron ore rose 6% on Friday. BHP Group ((BHP)) rose 1.2% and is nearing its all-time high of last year.

On the flipside, it seems the excitement has faded after the initial response to the Josh’s show bag of goodies, with consumer discretionary the second worst performer on Friday with a -1.4% fall, pipped only by communication services on -1.5%. Perhaps the market has come to realise that it’s not Australia’s economy that needs saving, rather the Coalition, and hand-outs only fuel further inflation.

The banks continue to come off their highs as well (-0.6%), following down US banks, while all of healthcare, industrials and technology suffered similar falls.

We begin the new week with oil prices off a bit, and metal prices mixed outside iron ore. With Wall Street closing higher, our futures closed up 19 points on Saturday morning.