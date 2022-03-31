Capital.com’s Australian business experiences 30% month-on-month client growth since launch, trading volumes double

PR NewsWire | 10:32 AM

Since its 2021 launch, Capital.com’s Australian business has established a comprehensive, standalone operation, thanks to the swift adoption of its platform among new and experienced traders and high rates of retention.

SYDNEY, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Capital.com, a global fintech innovator in the trading and investing space, today updated the market on its local success, with new clients to its Australia platform growing by 30% each month and trading volumes averaging 37% growth each month, doubling total monthly volumes since September 2021.

Capital.com’s progress in Australia is driven by listening and responding to the desires and behaviours of traders and investors, while constantly developing platform features and benefits through a culture of continuous improvement.

Laura Lin, CEO APAC at Capital.com comments:

"We are a well-established global brand with long-term plans for growth in key markets, and our careful planning prior to entering the market in Australia has resulted in early success. Our ambition and financial backing led to the roll-out of a fully-resourced operation in Australia, and we are thrilled to have already built a team of marketing, sales, customer support, operations, dealing, finance, compliance and HR staff working fulltime from our office in Melbourne."

Much of the growth in Australia has come from the features that Capital.com’s powerful trading platform offers, which create a unique experience for local clients and offer the flexibility to adapt to different trading and investment approaches, all via a single account.

"We empower our clients by offering not just access to a range of markets that leads the competition, but also a dedicated suite of education resources, including the highly-rated Investmate app, which guides traders through more than 30 courses. Combined with the ongoing development of our artificial intelligence tools, the effect we’re seeing is that Capital.com clients are taking a more mature and diversified approach to trading – this is reflected in our clients’ approach to exploring multiple asset classes," Lin said.

Capital.com’s strength in client education has resulted in a more considered approach to risk in trading behaviour, with an absence of concentration in any one asset class – indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies each represent around 25% of trades on the platform, with equities and foreign exchange making up the remainder.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 6,000 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.

Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2021, the platform reported a 350 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

