The Overnight Report: Hope Springs Eternal

Daily Market Reports | Mar 30 2022

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7503.00 + 56.00 0.75% S&P ASX 200 7464.30 + 51.90 0.70% S&P500 4631.60 + 56.08 1.23% Nasdaq Comp 14619.64 + 264.73 1.84% DJIA 35294.19 + 338.30 0.97% S&P500 VIX 18.90 – 0.73 – 3.72% US 10-year yield 2.40 – 0.08 – 3.11% USD Index 98.43 – 0.71 – 0.72% FTSE100 7537.25 + 64.11 0.86% DAX30 14820.33 + 402.96 2.79%

By Greg Peel

Spendfest

The ASX200 was set to open higher yesterday, and it did, with the futures showing up 38 points on Wall Street strength. But the kicker came when it was revealed Josh planned to announce a $420 tax offset for low-middle income earners in FY22 returns in last night’s budget.

The index closed up 51 after peaking at up 78 but the big gains were made before midday.

So, what to do with that money?

If we ignore a 3.3% rise in the technology sector, on daily Nasdaq volatility, we see the next best performer as consumer discretionary (+2.1%). Retail landlords thus helped the real estate sector to 1.1% gain and staples also scored 0.9%.

Healthcare was another winner (+1.8%), with a little help from the Aussie slipping under US75c. Communication services, which includes telcos but also media in all its forms, rose 1.0%.

Add it all up and the banks were happy (+0.6%), with no movement in the Aussie ten-year yield for once.

Not playing were industrials and utilities, which posted only small gains, while energy (-0.6%) and materials were the only two sectors in the red, after pullbacks in commodity prices.

Amongst individual stocks, the top five winners’ board featured tedious familiar faces in tech and also Magellan Financial ((MFG)) which, for a stock that should just follow the market up and down, is currently a day-trader’s plaything. It topped the board with a 7.1% gain.

IDP Education ((IEL)) nevertheless snuck in at the bottom (+4.9%) while outside the index, Nearmap ((NEA)) jumped 16.6% after updating on annual contract value.

The losers’ board was all commodity-related, topped by a -4.3% drop in Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) and including GrainCorp ((GNC)), while the odd one out was SkyCity Entertainment ((SKC)), which is a casino. Enough said.

So, how did things pan out last night?

The futures are up 56 points this morning, or 0.8%, but with the S&P500 up 1.2% last night on glimmers of hope for Ukraine, it’s hard to judge what extra budget reaction we might get today after yesterday.

It was clearly a budget of all give and no take, and you’d be forgiven for thinking an election was looming. Josh was at pains to highlight the Coalition’s superior economic management, as usual, while never once mentioning budget-saving revenues due from iron ore, coal, LNG, wheat…

The bombshell was nonetheless a full -22c per litre cut to the fuel excise, or -50%, when 5c was being touted. That, again, will put more money in consumer pockets and possibly stave off some demand destruction for the fuel industry.

All inflationary, of course.

Here We Go

Last night the US two-year yield fell -4 points to 2.37%, and the ten-year fell -8 points to 2.40%, for a mere 3 point spread, down from 12 the night before. It appears inevitable now that the US yield curve will invert.

Bovvered?

Clearly not, judging by the stock market’s reaction. But aside from the average 16-month lag to recession from inversion, and average stock market gains over that period, last night was all about a glimmer of hope for Ukraine.

Russia said it would “fundamentally” cut back operations near Kyiv, and now states its goal is the “liberation of Donbas” rather than the earlier “denazification of Ukraine”. Evacuation corridors would also be opened for some cities.

Russia announced a shift in focus to just Donbas in the east last week, and then bombed Lviv in the west.

Ukraine has in turn offered a referendum on neutrality.

Everyone is understandably taking whatever Russia says with a grain of salt, and as yet there is no sign of an actual ceasefire being agreed upon. But, it’s a possible step, if Russia can withdraw and claim victory.

The news fired up Wall Street, with all S&P500 sectors closing in the green bar energy (-0.4%). WTI crude fell below US$100/bbl early in the session but has since rebounded.

Even the materials sector managed a 0.8% gain despite commodity prices, particularly aluminium and wheat, slipping back as a result.

The Conference Board’s monthly consumer confidence index has risen to 107.2 in March, which is surprising compared to the similar Michigan Uni index showing the high 50s of late. Both are 100-neutral indices, but clearly the surveys ask different questions.

However, the “rise” to 107.2 came only after the February result was revised down to 105.7 from an original 100.5, so make up your own mind, but economists do suggest a strong jobs market in the face of the inflation shock is providing relief.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1919.20 – 3.00 – 0.16% Silver (oz) 24.75 – 0.13 – 0.52% Copper (lb) 4.65 – 0.02 – 0.44% Aluminium (lb) 1.65 – 0.08 – 4.81% Lead (lb) 1.08 + 0.01 0.94% Nickel (lb) 14.43 – 0.14 – 0.96% Zinc (lb) 1.84 – 0.01 – 0.30% West Texas Crude 104.99 + 1.51 1.46% Brent Crude 111.20 + 1.52 1.39% Iron Ore (t) 150.30 + 0.30 0.20%

Russia is or was a big exporter of aluminium so progress on the peace front is reflected above. The same can be said for nickel, but that market is broken.

Benchmark US wheat futures fell -4%.

Elsewhere moves were minimal, and as noted, the oils did fall initially but have since rebounded.

Any great hope for oil prices to plunge back again if there is peace in Ukraine and China is undermined by a simple lack of global supply, and there is upside risk if Chinese lockdowns end swiftly.

The Aussie is back up 0.2% at US$0.7511.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 56 points or 0.8%.

The US will report March private sector jobs numbers tonight.

Don’t be shocked when the real estate sector opens sharply lower this morning. Today is quarterly ex-dividend for most REITs and other funds.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALX Atlas Arteria Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BHP BHP Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans BKW Brickworks Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett EVN Evolution Mining Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS FMG Fortescue Metals Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS GOR Gold Road Resources Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie MIN Mineral Resources Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley NCM Newcrest Mining Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS RIO Rio Tinto Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS SOL WH Soul Pattinson Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans

