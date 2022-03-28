The Monday Report – 28 March 2022

Daily Market Reports | Mar 28 2022

By Greg Peel

Cautious Friday

The local market was already timid heading into a Friday, with the futures showing up 38 points in the morning despite another big session on Wall Street. The ASX200 did exceed that level by lunchtime, but faded into the afternoon Friday-style.

It was once again all about the resource sectors, with energy up 0.9% and utilities 1.0% while materials rose 1.3%. The main counters were the banks (-0.5%) and healthcare (-0.8%).

It’s not every day you see the Nasdaq rally 1.9% and our tech sector fall -0.5%.

The usual volatility played out on the losers’ board, which these days is dominated by tech and biotech stocks, as is the winners’ board on any other day.

Leading the winners on Friday was BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), with 5.1%, seemingly the result of an industry report highlighting the growth in popularity of metal roofing. Thanks Scoop. When did one last see a new housing development without Colorbond?

Brickworks ((BKW)) and JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) both kicked on after their positive earnings result/trading update on Thursday, rising another 4.8% and 3.5%.

Lithium featured in gains of 3.5% each for IGO ((IGO)) and Allkem ((AKE)).

All this talk of surging oil prices providing the impetus for EV domination. Have you seen the prices of lithium and nickel?

Speaking of commodity prices, one development over the weekend was a White House announcement it will increase LNG exports to Europe by 15bn cubic metres to help Germany and others wean themselves off Russian gas. The US this year has edged past Australia and Qatar as number one LNG exporter.

The problem is LNG requires terminals at the other end to return the LNG to NG, and an increase in exports means more terminals are required. They only take years and billions to build.

The bottom line must nevertheless be LNG prices are not crashing anytime soon.