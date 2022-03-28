Horizon Power Selects Appian for Digital Transformation Journey

PR NewsWire | Mar 28 2022

SYDNEY, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that Horizon Power, one of Australia’s leading energy providers, is using the Appian Low-Code Platform to power its digital transformation program.

Recognising challenges associated with traditional manual processes, Horizon Power is modernising their processes to support future business growth and provide industry leading experiences for their internal and external customers.

To improve internal workflows and processes the Western Australian energy utility, recently launched its Utility of the Future transformation program, which will see the company automate a range of processes with Appian.

Horizon Power’s Manager Digital and Data Solutions, Suresh Parimi said the utility’s digital transformation program will significantly change the way its workforce works. "With Appian, Horizon Power is moving beyond siloed operations and manual workflows that previously could see some reporting tasks take weeks to complete. Automating processes with the Appian Low-Code Platform will play a key role in us delivering the type of experience we want our customer to have," said Parimi.

Horizon Power’s procurement team is the first department to have benefited from automation with Appian, prior to the larger-scale roll-out addressing opportunities in other parts of the business.

"Anything we can do to reduce duplication and make workflows more efficient for our team will help make their work life much richer and more rewarding. We currently find ourselves in a restricted labour market where it is a challenge to attract and retain people. Introducing the Appian platform and automating our heavily manual processes will help us increase employee satisfaction and encourage our team members to stay with Horizon Power," said Michelle Hurdle, Manager Procurement and Supply Chain at Horizon Power.

"Horizon Power is driving innovation through digital transformation and we’re thrilled to be playing a key role in this exciting period of change for the energy retailer," said Luke Thomas, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific at Appian. "By automating processes intelligently, Horizon Power is set to benefit from enhanced efficiencies and increased speed across its entire business, which will help to meet the ever-evolving demands of the energy industry."

By collaborating with Appian partner Vuram, Horizon Power now has an automated platform that unifies their business processes and provides real-time visibility across business operations, governance and risk and compliance. This has enabled orizon Power to improve productivity and decision making, whilst ensuring relevant and timely information supporting senior management and board reporting requirements.

Horizon Power undertook a highly selective process to find the right technology partner, whose solution could be tailored to its specific transformation needs.

About Appian

Appian helps organisations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximise their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organisations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com .

