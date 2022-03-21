The Monday Report – 21 March 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

By Greg Peel

Misleading

I suggested on Friday morning that despite the futures showing up 37 points following another Wall Street rally, the local market may still see a late sell-off on a Friday in the middle of a war. Anything could happen on the weekend.

And I was right. At 3pm the ASX200 was up 34 points and at the closing bell up 16. But the market match-up on close adjusted that to a 43 gain, impacted apparently by the ASX index rebalance becoming effective.

That notwithstanding, energy was the best performing sector on the day (+2.2%) on the rebound in oil prices, while materials (+1.3%) played its part on general metal/mineral price increases offset by a fall in gold.

Liontown Resources ((LTR)) topped the index (7.8%) after signing a lithium supply deal with Tesla. Paladin Energy ((PDN)) rose 7.0% despite the spot uranium price pulling back for the week, for the first time since February.

Industrials had a good session (+1.6%), with Transurban ((TCL)) one stock to kick up on the close, to be up 2.7% on the day.

Technology gained another 1.6% on the Nasdaq comeback.

It was the consumer sectors that provided the offset. Communication services (which includes telcos) down -0.2%, consumer discretionary down -0.8% and staples down -0.4%. Looks like inflation is biting.

Megaport ((MP1) topped the index losers’ board with an -8.1% fall, but only after an executive sold shares.

Woes continue for the travel agents and Qantas ((QAN)) as aspiring international travellers eye off the rise of omicron BA2 across the globe and fuel cost surcharges on ticket prices. Add in that many a major route connecting Europe, Asia and the US normally fly over the massive landmass that is Russia, but planes now have to take the long way around.

The Bank of Japan met on Friday and despite rising inflation, decided to leave rates on hold at zero and QE in place. After decades of no inflation, the BoJ just wants to see what it feels like.

Meanwhile, the Aussie ten-year yield pushes ever higher, up another 5 points on Friday to 2.56%.