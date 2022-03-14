The Monday Report – 14 March 2022

Daily Market Reports | Mar 14 2022

By Greg Peel

Taking Cover

I suggested on Friday morning the local market would likely pull back in Friday’s session given no one wants to take risk home at such a time. Despite the futures suggesting a -38 point fall, the ASX200 opened up 21 points and hung there for around 40 minutes.

Then the inevitable set in.

While Australia is not seeing the magnitude of inflation being experienced in the US, which printed 7.9% on the CPI on Thursday night, no one expects anything other than rising inflation from here, tied specifically to the oil price. It has already been well noticed at the pump.

Hence only three sectors closed higher on Friday, being the “inflation sectors” themselves. Energy rose 0.3%, materials 0.1% and utilities 0.5%. Everything else was sold.

Consumer discretionary is one sector set to suffer as Australians cut back on spending. It fell -2.6%. But transport costs are a big factor for groceries, and here some frugality can also be exhibited. Staples fell -1.2%.

There follows a knock-on effect to landlords. Property fell -2.3%. Even spending on healthcare (-2.3%) could suffer.

Put it all together and strained household budgets are an issue for the banks (-0.6%), and more so if interest rates rise, despite the positive impact on margins.

The biggest fall was, of course, reserved for technology (-3.2%). That sector is now down over -20% from its high. While the threat of higher interest rates impacts on growth stocks, and the Nasdaq had fallen -2.2% overnight, the impact of strained household budgets on consumer spending will flow through to BNPL.

Zip Co ((Z1P)) was the worst index performer on Friday, falling -7.6%, to below its current share purchase plan (SPP) price.

Speaking of SPPs, Nickel Mines ((NIC)) has now suspended its own, due to uncertainty in the nickel market. Nickel trading on the LME remains suspended until Tsingshan’s big short position can be worked out.

Otherwise, the top five index winners on the day were all miners, representing a mix of lithium, iron ore, aluminium, and a spread of other metals and minerals.

Nothing specifically new emerged over the weekend, other than the war is ongoing.