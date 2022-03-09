Notifyre utilises blockchain to transition healthcare communications away from fax

PR NewsWire | 10:50 AM

Proprietary SmartRoutingTM technology paves a path to messaging interoperability

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Notifyre, a multi-channel communications platform, launches its new SmartRouting feature built for transitional messaging. SmartRouting connects legacy messaging channels like fax, to more secure, reliable, and interoperable messaging systems like blockchain-audited encrypted file transfer, allowing users to make the transition in their own time, without being in sync with every other organisation in the healthcare industry.

To be one of the first to trial Notifyre’s SmartRouting tool and help shape the future of messaging for healthcare, sign up for early interest here: https://notifyre.com/smartrouting/register

This new technology works as follows:

Notifyre users can register for a Stirdie Digital ID, which functions as a unique identifier to link existing messaging channels like fax to new technologies such as digital file transfer.

Stirdie Digital ID holders must complete a verification process before being connected to the network to ensure their legitimacy.

SmartRouting assesses whether the recipient has a fax receive number connected to a Stirdie Digital ID when sending a fax. If connected, the option to send using digital file transfer becomes available.

All messages sent between Stirdie Digital IDs are audited with their transactions stored on the blockchain, providing an immutable history of the message.

"Despite the well-known challenges of fax technology, the healthcare industry retains a deep reliance on this traditional data distribution method." said Bradley Davis, CEO of Notifyre.

"The industry is looking for solutions, but needs one that allows the transition from faxing to digital messaging without losing the stability, security, and effectiveness that is native to faxing. Notifyre uses the blockchain to audit data ownership, movement and status while leveraging SmartRouting to ensure message deliverability and the secure transmission of patient data."

About Notifyre

Notifyre is an Australian-based technology company providing a secure, reliable and industry compliant transitional messaging platform for business. Its product offerings include a range of messaging channels including online fax and SMS, and thanks to its integration with Stirdie, end-to-end encrypted verified messaging and file transfer solutions, verified and audited by blockchain. Learn more at: https://www.notifyre.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms