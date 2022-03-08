Salestrekker Partners with Annature for Exclusive eSigning

PR NewsWire | 11:36 AM

BRISBANE, Australia, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The leading Australian-owned eSigning platform built for the digital age, Annature, today announced Salestrekker CRM will now exclusively trust its innovation for eSigning hundreds of thousands of documents each year. Salestrekker is used by almost 10,000 mortgage and finance brokers who rely on Salestrekker to organise, collaborate and automate home loan, personal, asset, and commercial finance details.



"Salestrekker and Annature aligned as innovative technology platforms. Our aims are similar – fluid integration, total customer satisfaction and an exceptional business outcome." Amreeta Abbott, CEO and founder of Annature

Annature is a globally focused solution, built on blockchain technology to ensure its data stored within the platform and with global data partners remains secure and onshore at all times.

Salestrekker CEO and founder Dalibor Ivkovic said that since it was created in 2016, Salestrekker has remained at the forefront of cloud-based customer relationship software for the Finance industry. The company is always seeking new opportunities to boost the efficiency, productivity and overall performance of its broad client base. It’s currently growing 30 per cent every year.

"We robustly tested Annature – it easily managed every aspect – integration, performance, security, customer service and price. A very different experience to what we’d encountered with non-Australian signature companies."

Salestrekker provides an end-to-end solution for home loans, asset finance and personal loans." Our aim," Mr Ivkovic added, "is to be one hundred per cent digital. So, our brokers don’t have to find pen and paper, sign a document, load paper, print and scan and then send it by insecure email to a bank. Which then has to repeat that process. And find space to store hundreds of thousands of documents a year."

"Because we have ISO 27001 certification in Australia, we can assure customers that everything we do is secure," said Amreeta Abbott. "Our philosophy of being API-driven means we easily integrate into their systems, without them having to change everything to accommodate a new provider. That’s a mindset that creates performance – for everyone involved, at every level."

"We’re delighted that our eSigning system was preferred," Annature CEO and founder Amreeta Abbott said. "Salestrekker was attracted by our capacity to integrate smoothly into their systems, by our ISO 27001 certification, and by a pricing structure that helped their bottom line."

Annature is Australian owned and operated. All data is securely stored onshore, with customer service and technical teams in-country and easily accessible.

About Salestrekker

Salestrekker is an end-to-end solution for home loans, asset finance and personal loans. Designed to improve broker productivity with complete digitalisation in mind, the software helps brokers connect remotely with their clients, referral partners and team members. It enables work to be completed without face-to-face contact with clients. It is used by mortgage and finance brokers.

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned electronic signature, ID verification and payment solution for small and enterprise businesses throughout Australia and New Zealand. Being purpose built for all industries – and working seamlessly with existing business tools – Annature helps business owners’ lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. For more visit www.annature.com.au

For Media Enquiries:

Cathryn van der Walt

cathryn@annature.com.au

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms