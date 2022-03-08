Explore South Australia with Trip.com – Save up to 20% AND get $60 off your next trip to SA

PR NewsWire | 12:43 PM

ADELAIDE, Australia, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, the global travel agency, and the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) are offering travellers the chance to bag big savings on their next trip to South Australia. From 8 – 22 March Trip.com users can get up to 20% discount on selected hotels, and the added bonus to receive $60 off hotel bookings and $20 off attraction tickets or local tours.

With world-class wine and food, stunning coastlines and beaches, and of course the incredible outback, South Australia has what you’ve been looking for. With domestic borders now open for travel, now’s the time to lock in your trip.

For a limited time, Trip.com are giving away $60 promo codes to spend on South Australian accommodation. That’s on top of special deals which save travellers up to 20% on accommodation and more! While you’re there, take advantage of our $20 Tours and Tickets promo code for a wine blending session or your ferry tickets to Kangaroo Island.

When using the $60 promo code supplied by Trip.com, users can enjoy nightly prices such as:

Stay at ibis Adelaide (4-star, Adelaide CBD) from $74 (14th – 15th June)

(4-star, Adelaide CBD) from (14th – 15th June) Stay at Eos by SkyCity (5-star, Adelaide CBD) from $232 (17th – 18th May)

(17th – 18th May) Stay at Oaks Glenelg Plaza Pier Suites (4-star, Glenelg) from $74 (14th – 15th June)

(14th – 15th June) Stay at McLaren Vale Motel & Apartments (4-star, McLaren Vale ) from $83 (14th -15th June)

To redeem, sign in or register to Trip.com and apply the promo code to any pre-paid hotel in South Australia (Min spend AUS$100). Hurry, offer ends Mar 22, unless sold out prior.

To view the full range of discounts on offer, visit here: South Australia 2022 | Trip.com.

"As domestic travel opens up, South Australia has it all. We are working with our partners at the South Australian Tourism Commission to help travellers better savour their time, and save their money, when they travel to South Australia with Trip.com," said Joanne Heggie, Australia Country Director, Trip.com.

Whether exploring the vast wilderness of the South Australian outback, the sprawling coastlines around Port Lincoln, jetting off to Kangaroo Island, sampling the vineyards along the Fleurieu Peninsula, or hitting Adelaide for a city break, make the most of your trip to South Australia with Trip.com.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

