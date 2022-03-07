The Monday Report – 07 March 2022

Daily Market Reports | Mar 07 2022

By Greg Peel

Nuclear Scare I

The ASX200 was down only -25 points at 11am on Friday following a -0.5% fall for the S&P500 when news came through Russia had attacked Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest nuclear plant. An hour later the index was down -125.

The bounce was fairly swift, likely reflecting news that no reactor had been damaged, and the index settled at -60 points through the afternoon – investors not wanting to take too much risk over a weekend – except for whoever drove another 20 point market-on-close pop.

Among the sectors, energy unsurprisingly fell -1.1% after oil prices pulled back -3% overnight, but a -0.3% fall for materials seemed at odds with big gains in base metal and iron ore prices and further strength in gold. Indeed the top five index winners featured three gold miners in the top positions, with Incitec Pivot ((IPL)) in fifth, presumably because Russia is a big exporter of fertiliser.

Iron ore rose 3.3% but elephant in the sector BHP Group ((BHP)) fell -0.2%. We might note BHP is a big producer of uranium, and pure-play uranium stocks were hammered on the day. Paladin Energy ((PDN)) topped the index losers with -14.5%.

Uranium has been on a tear in recent weeks, driven by a “green” theme that has only been strengthened by soaring oil and coal prices. But were another Ukrainian plant to suffer a disaster (the last one being Chernobyl), the world might think again.

Technology followed down the Nasdaq as usual (-3.6%). Outside of Paladin the index losers’ board was made up yet again by the recent group of silly volatility stocks, which includes Block ((SQ2)), down -9.2% and Zip Co ((Z1P)), down -8.0%, but also Polynovo ((PNV)), -8.6%, and PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)), -8.3%.

Financials provided a lot of the market cap weakness in falling -0.7%, with the situation not getting any brighter for the big insurers.

Utilities rose 0.7% after Cannon-Brookes & Co upped their bid for a defiant AGL Energy ((AGL)), while the best performing sector was staples, either because investors returned after the big supermarkets went ex or simply the fact food is something you can’t do without in a nuclear winter.

Not a lot has changed, war-wise, over the weekend, with Russia’s advance remaining steady and indiscriminate. Wall Street saw a similar plunge and recovery on Friday night to our market and with commodity prices again surging, our futures are up 28 points to a -0.8% fall in the S&P500.