February In Review: ASX Outperforms

Gains in the energy and materials sectors outweighed technology losses leading to a 2.1% total return for the ASX200 in February, as Australia outperformed global equity markets.

-The ASX200 gained 2.1% (total return) during February

-Value continued to outperform Growth

-Energy and materials were among was the best performing while technology remains out-of-favour

-JP Morgan predicts nine interest rate hikes in the US in the next 12 months

-Australian 10-year bond yields climbed by 13 basis points to 2.14%

The ASX200 closed out February with a total gain of 2.1% (including dividends).

From a wider perspective the index is still down -7.6% from a high reached in August last year.

The February performance of the Australian market was an outlier amongst global peers and outperformed the MSCI Developed Markets Index by 648 basis points (in US dollar terms). The S&P500 in the US fell -3% while Europe ex UK was down -4.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq shed -3.4% bringing its year-to-date contraction to over -10%.

Since the beginning of 2022, markets have been roiled by fears of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical tensions as Russia first threatened and then invaded Ukraine. These two forces have seen the MSCI World Index fall for two consecutive months, the first time since September and October of 2020.

More positively, JP Morgan draws upon history to suggest equity markets generally remain resilient in the aftermath of Federal Reserve rate rises and geopolitical tensions.

The local market received a significant boost thanks to the full inclusion of BHP Group ((BHP)) in the index following unification of its corporate structure, having abandoned its dual-listing with London. The Materials sector now accounts for 25.1% of the index, up from 19.2%, and the world's largest miner has taken over from Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) as the largest weight in the index.

In Australia, the trend of Value stocks outperforming Growth was sustained.

Large caps fared best, reversing January’s losses while Mid-and-Small cap counterparts trended lower again.

In terms of sectors, Resources outperformed Industrials, with the Energy (8.65%) and Materials (5.25%) sectors performing strongly along with Staples (5.7%) and Banks (4%). Meanwhile, the Technology sector continues to be a drag, with the Discretionary sector also fading over the month.

On money markets, JP Morgan sits above market consensus in predicting nine interest rate hikes in the US and the US cash rate projected to peak at 2.75% in Q3 2023. For Australia only one interest rate increase is forecast by year’s-end, with a projected peak of 1% by Q3 2023. The differential between the two countries is evident in the extent to which companies referenced inflation during respective results seasons, suggests the broker.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley tells investors, that should geopolitical tensions begin to ease, they will most probably revisit the first six weeks of the calendar year. That was a period characterised by persistent inflationary signals, rising rates and the sustained resolve of central banks to normalise monetary policy settings.

On the local currency market the Australian dollar settled at US72.63 cents at February’s end, rising by 2.8% over the month.

Best and worst shares across indices

Within the ASX50, shares with the highest returns included South32 ((S32)) which gained 24.9%, Northern Star Resources ((NST)) 24.4%, Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) 23.8%, Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) 19.6%, Cochlear ((COH)) 15.8% and Endeavour Group with a return of 14%.

Underperformers within the ASX50 were Xero ((XRO)) which lost -17%, Seek ((SEK)) -8%, Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL) -7.6% and Sonic Healthcare ((SHL)) which lost -7.7%.