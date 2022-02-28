FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2022

Australia | 4:49 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABC)) - AdBri
  • ((APM)) - APM Human Services International
  • ((ATL)) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure
  • ((ASB)) - Austal
  • ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
  • ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
  • ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
  • ((SQ2)) - Block
  • ((BBT)) - BlueBet Holdings
  • ((BKG)) - Booktopia Group
  • ((BXB)) - Brambles
  • ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
  • ((BWX)) - BWX
  • ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
  • ((DDH)) - DDH1
  • ((GQG)) - GQG Partners
  • ((HVN)) - Harvey Norman
  • ((IPD)) - Impedimed
  • ((IFM)) - Infomedia
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
  • ((LME)) - Limeade
  • ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
  • ((M7T)) - Mach7 Technologies
  • ((MYX)) - Mayne Pharma
  • ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
  • ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
  • ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
  • ((NVX)) - Novonix
  • ((PAC)) - Pacific Current Group
  • ((PDN)) - Paladin Energy
  • ((PBH)) - PointsBet
  • ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
  • ((QAL)) - Qualitas
  • ((RED)) - Red 5
  • ((REH)) - Reece
  • ((RMC)) - Resimac Group
  • ((TRP)) - Tissue Repair
  • ((VVA)) - Viva Leisure
  • ((WGX)) - Westgold Resources

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

