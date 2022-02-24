Vestas appoints new Country Head of its market-leading business in Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 8:05 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the largest installer and maintainer of wind energy both globally and in Australia, and the second largest in New Zealand, Vestas has appointed Danny Nielsen as the new Senior Vice President and Country Head of their market-leading business for the two countries.



Vestas appoints Danny Nielsen as new Senior Vice President and Country Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

In 2021 alone, Vestas secured the delivery of 792 megawatts of new wind projects across Australia, while continuing to roll-out their construction portfolio of 1.8 gigawatts across both countries. Together with a promising pipeline for 2022 and beyond, Danny Nielsen will lead the business into a new era of growth while strengthening the company’s valuable relationships with clients, financiers, and government bodies.

With decades of experience in markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, China and Europe, Danny Nielsen carries a deep understanding of the wind industry and its key players. This is partly due to having previously worked with Vestas for 21 years and succeeding in several executive positions, including Chief Operating Officer for Vestas Asia Pacific & China before joining Blue Power Partners in 2019.

"I feel incredibly proud to lead the talented people behind Australia and New Zealand’s leading wind energy provider. As part of my appointment and together with our teams, Vestas will continue to strengthen our execution capabilities and offer the best solutions for our customers," said Danny Nielsen, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

To date, Vestas has installed more than 3.8 GW of wind energy and maintains more than 3.9 GW of Vestas and non-Vestas turbines across Australia and New Zealand. This is equivalent to 46% of the wind energy for both markets.

"As our clean energy transition accelerates, and work towards our 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets, there are many more wind farms and renewable energy projects that must come online. As an energy solutions provider of choice, we look forward to continuing to power Australia and New Zealand’s bright future while championing the sustainability agenda of Vestas and our partners," said Danny Nielsen, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

As the previous Country Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand, Vestas thanks Peter Cowling for his contribution from 2017–2022 and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 151 GW of wind turbines in 86 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 129 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com following us on our social media channels:

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms